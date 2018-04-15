MHP releases video of near head on collisions with wrong way drivers

Captain Keith Edgell narrowly avoids a head on collision with a wrong way driver on Highway 310.

Montana Highway Patrol released a video on Youtube this past week of two separate incidents where troopers narrowly avoided head-on collisions with drivers going the wrong way on the roadway.

In a statement on the MHP Facebook page, each incident is described in detail.

On March 16th, 2018, Captain Keith Edgell responded to a non-injury crash on US 310. As he approached Fort Rockvale, an 82-year-old female driver drove up the wrong travel lane. Three other vehicles and Captain Edgell's patrol car narrowly avoided colliding with the wrong way driver. The driver realized that she was in the wrong lane but didn't know what to do. She was trying to make it to a section of road that narrowed in order to get back into the correct lane rather than stopping or turning around.

The second incident took place just two weeks later.

On March 31st, 2018, Trooper Kirk Robbins was traveling on Highway 312 east of Billings. The suspect involved was intoxicated and likely thought that he was on the interstate instead of a two-lane road. The suspect traveled in the wrong lane for at least 1/2 mile with no other traffic in sight. As Trooper Robbins observed the suspect driving the wrong way, he could only move to the right as soon as he realized that the suspect vehicle was not going to return to the correct lane.

MHP concludes the notice stating: