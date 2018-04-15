MHP releases video of near head on collisions with wrong way drivers

Authorities say flares found inside a Butte home were mistaken for sticks of dynamite, causing evacuations of the immediate area.
Authorities say flares found inside a Butte home were mistaken for sticks of dynamite, causing evacuations of the immediate area.
The National Weather Service has several training classes scheduled over the next month to help prepare volunteers for the upcoming severe weather season.
The National Weather Service has several training classes scheduled over the next month to help prepare volunteers for the upcoming severe weather season.
Troopers nearly struck by wrong-way drivers in head-on collisions in two separate incidents.
Troopers nearly struck by wrong-way drivers in head-on collisions in two separate incidents.
Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
Authorities say flares found inside a Butte home were mistaken for sticks of dynamite, causing evacuations of the immediate area.
Authorities say flares found inside a Butte home were mistaken for sticks of dynamite, causing evacuations of the immediate area.
The National Weather Service has several training classes scheduled over the next month to help prepare volunteers for the upcoming severe weather season.
The National Weather Service has several training classes scheduled over the next month to help prepare volunteers for the upcoming severe weather season.
Troopers nearly struck by wrong-way drivers in head-on collisions in two separate incidents.
Troopers nearly struck by wrong-way drivers in head-on collisions in two separate incidents.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Saturday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Saturday.
One person is dead after an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Ski area Saturday.
One person is dead after an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Ski area Saturday.
Troopers nearly struck by wrong-way drivers in head-on collisions in two separate incidents.
Troopers nearly struck by wrong-way drivers in head-on collisions in two separate incidents.
Investigators found William Pulse had uploaded 653 images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.
Investigators found William Pulse had uploaded 653 images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.
One person is dead after an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Ski area Saturday.
One person is dead after an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Ski area Saturday.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.
Official court records are in for two people who are accused of multiple felonies and misdemeanors involving drugs.
Official court records are in for two people who are accused of multiple felonies and misdemeanors involving drugs.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Saturday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Saturday.