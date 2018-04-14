One dead after Gallatin County avalanche

Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Avalanche season began early and is continuing later than usual in southern Montana. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning Friday for the Bridger Range after a storm dropped as much as 30 inches (76 centimeters) of snow.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Avalanche season began early and is continuing later than usual in southern Montana. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning Friday for the Bridger Range after a storm dropped as much as 30 inches (76 centimeters) of snow.
After a two hour meeting Saturday morning, board members with School District 2 voted to extend an offer to Dr. Ross Kasun to serve as the system's next superintendent.
After a two hour meeting Saturday morning, board members with School District 2 voted to extend an offer to Dr. Ross Kasun to serve as the system's next superintendent.
A report on a fatal mine accident in Wyoming says large slabs of coal fell in the days before a miner was crushed by falling coal.
A report on a fatal mine accident in Wyoming says large slabs of coal fell in the days before a miner was crushed by falling coal.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.
UPDATE: 5:32 P.M. - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) for Lyncia Lalicker has been canceled. The 3-year-old has reportedly been found safe.
UPDATE: 5:32 P.M. - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) for Lyncia Lalicker has been canceled. The 3-year-old has reportedly been found safe.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A fast-moving snowstorm flooded farm fields and washed out roads in Montana.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A fast-moving snowstorm flooded farm fields and washed out roads in Montana.
One person is dead after an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Ski area Saturday.
One person is dead after an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Ski area Saturday.
Official court records are in for two people who are accused of multiple felonies and misdemeanors involving drugs.
Official court records are in for two people who are accused of multiple felonies and misdemeanors involving drugs.
One person is dead after an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Ski area Saturday.
One person is dead after an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Ski area Saturday.
Investigators found William Pulse had uploaded 653 images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.
Investigators found William Pulse had uploaded 653 images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.
After a two hour meeting Saturday morning, board members with School District 2 voted to extend an offer to Dr. Ross Kasun to serve as the system's next superintendent.
After a two hour meeting Saturday morning, board members with School District 2 voted to extend an offer to Dr. Ross Kasun to serve as the system's next superintendent.
"It's the worst calving season I can remember in all my life," Rancher John Jansen said. It's April, but it looks more like February.
"It's the worst calving season I can remember in all my life," Rancher John Jansen said. It's April, but it looks more like February.
Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
As of April 1st, Montana has spent $29 million dollars in snow plowing expenses out of its $135 million dollar maintenance budget. This is roughly a 30% increase compared to last year's total of $2.3 million. While this number may seem high, this doesn't even include the amount that is going toward snow plow repairs. 40 plows have been hit by other drivers this year alone, while last year the accidents remained in the low 30’s. Here in Great Falls...
As of April 1st, Montana has spent $29 million dollars in snow plowing expenses out of its $135 million dollar maintenance budget. This is roughly a 30% increase compared to last year's total of $2.3 million. While this number may seem high, this doesn't even include the amount that is going toward snow plow repairs. 40 plows have been hit by other drivers this year alone, while last year the accidents remained in the low 30’s. Here in Great Falls...