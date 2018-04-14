One dead after Gallatin County avalanche

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

One person has died after an avalanche in Gallatin County Today. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Saddle Peak area south of Bridger Bowl Ski Area at 11 Saturday morning for an avalanche. Witnesses said they saw the avalanche on the skyline run off Saddle Peak. Search and Rescue volunteers at Bridger Bowl, with support from 25 rescuers, avalanche dogs, and a helicopter responded. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and the Gallatin National Forest...