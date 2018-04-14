MSUB Softball Offense Explodes in Game 2 for Split with SMU

Montana State University Billings hit four long balls on Friday to reach an unprecedented 46 in 2018 while beating host Northwest Nazarene University twice.
Montana State University Billings hit four long balls on Friday to reach an unprecedented 46 in 2018 while beating host Northwest Nazarene University twice.
The 13 runs scored in Game 2 by the ‘Jackets is their second highest total this season behind a 14 run effort they recorded in the first game of the season.
The 13 runs scored in Game 2 by the ‘Jackets is their second highest total this season behind a 14 run effort they recorded in the first game of the season.
Carroll College Athletic Director Charlie Grosstoday announced the hiring of former Carroll player and assistant coach and current Oregon State Director of Basketball Operations, Kurt Paulson, as the 27th head coach of the Carroll College Men's Basketball program.
Carroll College Athletic Director Charlie Grosstoday announced the hiring of former Carroll player and assistant coach and current Oregon State Director of Basketball Operations, Kurt Paulson, as the 27th head coach of the Carroll College Men's Basketball program.
MSU Sports Information – In the life of most college students, Sunday afternoons in the fall are often times for rest and moments of fun. College football players use it to heal the body and switch gears in preparation for another week. In Colin Hammock's life, it's something different. "Sunday is the day when I usually get a lot of (academic work) done," said Montana State's junior offensive lineman. The Missoula Sentinel product has put his study time to good ...
MSU Sports Information – In the life of most college students, Sunday afternoons in the fall are often times for rest and moments of fun. College football players use it to heal the body and switch gears in preparation for another week. In Colin Hammock's life, it's something different. "Sunday is the day when I usually get a lot of (academic work) done," said Montana State's junior offensive lineman. The Missoula Sentinel product has put his study time to good ...
Urick Signs with Montana Tech
Urick Signs with Montana Tech
Montana State University Billings hit four long balls on Friday to reach an unprecedented 46 in 2018 while beating host Northwest Nazarene University twice.
Montana State University Billings hit four long balls on Friday to reach an unprecedented 46 in 2018 while beating host Northwest Nazarene University twice.
The 13 runs scored in Game 2 by the ‘Jackets is their second highest total this season behind a 14 run effort they recorded in the first game of the season.
The 13 runs scored in Game 2 by the ‘Jackets is their second highest total this season behind a 14 run effort they recorded in the first game of the season.
After selecting Barta, Las Vegas traded her and a 2019 2nd round Draft Pick to the Minnesota Lynx for Ji-Su Park and Kahlia Lawrence.
After selecting Barta, Las Vegas traded her and a 2019 2nd round Draft Pick to the Minnesota Lynx for Ji-Su Park and Kahlia Lawrence.
Taylor, a standout for Lewis-Clark State's 1992 National Championship team, brings all the Warrior attributes Director of Athletics Brooke Cushman was seeking when she went about finding a replacement for Jeremiah Robbins.
Taylor, a standout for Lewis-Clark State's 1992 National Championship team, brings all the Warrior attributes Director of Athletics Brooke Cushman was seeking when she went about finding a replacement for Jeremiah Robbins.
Eastern began practices on April 3, and actually went live for about 30 plays last Saturday when Eastern had its first practice in pads.
Eastern began practices on April 3, and actually went live for about 30 plays last Saturday when Eastern had its first practice in pads.
MSU Sports Information – In the life of most college students, Sunday afternoons in the fall are often times for rest and moments of fun. College football players use it to heal the body and switch gears in preparation for another week. In Colin Hammock's life, it's something different. "Sunday is the day when I usually get a lot of (academic work) done," said Montana State's junior offensive lineman. The Missoula Sentinel product has put his study time to good ...
MSU Sports Information – In the life of most college students, Sunday afternoons in the fall are often times for rest and moments of fun. College football players use it to heal the body and switch gears in preparation for another week. In Colin Hammock's life, it's something different. "Sunday is the day when I usually get a lot of (academic work) done," said Montana State's junior offensive lineman. The Missoula Sentinel product has put his study time to good ...
This past season McClure averaged 5.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as she played in 28 games overall with seven starts.
This past season McClure averaged 5.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as she played in 28 games overall with seven starts.
The 6-10, 215-pound sophomore was an All-West Coast Conference Second Team selection and averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 2017-18.
The 6-10, 215-pound sophomore was an All-West Coast Conference Second Team selection and averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 2017-18.
Jonathan Schiffer capped the scoring for the Huskies by singling off of Schulte to send Kahle home for the go-ahead run.
Jonathan Schiffer capped the scoring for the Huskies by singling off of Schulte to send Kahle home for the go-ahead run.