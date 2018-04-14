SD2 board names Dr. Ross Kasun as choice for next superintendent

After a two hour meeting Saturday morning, board members with School District 2 voted to extend an offer to Dr. Ross Kasun to serve as the system's next superintendent.

Kasun was one of three finalists interviewed for the position this past week. The other two finalists were Dr. Rebecca Salato and Mr. Greg Upham.

Upham has been named the alternate if an agreement cannot be hammered out with Kasun.

The board will now conduct a more thorough background check of Kasun and begin contract negotiations.

Kasun currently serves as the Superintendent for Freehold Township Board of Education in New Jersey. He was chosen as the 2017 New Jersey Superintendent of the Year by NJASA.

Previously, Kasun has served as Superintendent of Schools for Freehold Township & Superintendent for Colts Neck.

Kasun has Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Seton Hall University.

On Friday, Dr. Kasun told KULR-8 the leadership profile and the direction of School District 2 is what attracted him to the Magic City.

Dr. Kasun says he wants to focus on building a relationship with the students and the community to develop a strategic plan for success for the next couple of years.

"The Board of Education, the leadership team, the students, the harmony between that and the teaching staff really excited me. The size of the district I think is

ideal," adds Dr. Kasun. "I think it's an excellent district that we can move forward to really make it a flagship district that other schools want to emulate."

Current SD2 superintendent Terry Bouck offered his resignation last year. His resignation is effective at the end of the current school year.