SD2 board names Dr. Ross Kasun as choice for next superintendent - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

SD2 board names Dr. Ross Kasun as choice for next superintendent

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
Dr. Ross Kasun Dr. Ross Kasun

After a two hour meeting Saturday morning, board members with School District 2 voted to extend an offer to Dr. Ross Kasun to serve as the system's next superintendent.

Kasun was one of three finalists interviewed for the position this past week. The other two finalists were Dr. Rebecca Salato and Mr. Greg Upham.

Upham has been named the alternate if an agreement cannot be hammered out with Kasun.

The board will now conduct a more thorough background check of Kasun and begin contract negotiations.

Kasun currently serves as the Superintendent for Freehold Township Board of Education in New Jersey.  He was chosen as the 2017 New Jersey Superintendent of the Year by NJASA.

Previously, Kasun has served as  Superintendent of Schools for Freehold Township & Superintendent for Colts Neck.

Kasun has Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Seton Hall University.

On Friday, Dr. Kasun told KULR-8 the leadership profile and the direction of School District 2 is what attracted him to the Magic City.

Dr. Kasun says he wants to focus on building a relationship with the students and the community to develop a strategic plan for success for the next couple of years. 

"The Board of Education, the leadership team, the students, the harmony between that and the teaching staff really excited me. The size of the district I think is
ideal," adds Dr. Kasun. "I think it's an excellent district that we can move forward to really make it a flagship district that other schools want to emulate." 

Current SD2 superintendent Terry Bouck offered his resignation last year. His resignation is effective at the end of the current school year.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Accused of Drug Crimes Charged

    Two Accused of Drug Crimes Charged

    Friday, April 13 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-04-14 02:55:23 GMT

    Official court records are in for two people who are accused of multiple felonies and misdemeanors involving drugs.

    Official court records are in for two people who are accused of multiple felonies and misdemeanors involving drugs.

  • Miles City man sentenced for child pornography

    Miles City man sentenced for child pornography

    Friday, April 13 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-04-13 19:02:28 GMT
    Photo: Beyond Borders / MGNPhoto: Beyond Borders / MGN

    Investigators found William Pulse had uploaded 653 images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.

    Investigators found William Pulse had uploaded 653 images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.

  • Glacier's popular bear cam shut down for spring

    Glacier's popular bear cam shut down for spring

    Saturday, April 14 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-14 15:38:39 GMT

    Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.

    Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.

  • Ranchers struggle through calving season

    Ranchers struggle through calving season

    Friday, April 13 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:04:19 GMT

    "It's the worst calving season I can remember in all my life," Rancher John Jansen said. It's April, but it looks more like February. 

    "It's the worst calving season I can remember in all my life," Rancher John Jansen said. It's April, but it looks more like February. 

  • The Wallflowers and Sugar Ray to Headline Annual Elk River Reunion Music Festival in Billings

    The Wallflowers and Sugar Ray to Headline Annual Elk River Reunion Music Festival in Billings

    Saturday, April 14 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-04-14 17:27:41 GMT

    Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.

    Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.

  • Snow Plow Damage

    Snow Plow Damage

    Friday, April 13 2018 10:27 AM EDT2018-04-13 14:27:52 GMT

    As of April 1st, Montana has spent $29 million dollars in snow plowing expenses out of its $135 million dollar maintenance budget. This is roughly a 30% increase compared to last year's total of $2.3 million.  While this number may seem high, this doesn't even include the amount that is going toward snow plow repairs.  40 plows have been hit by other drivers this year alone, while last year the accidents remained in the low 30’s. Here in Great Falls...

    As of April 1st, Montana has spent $29 million dollars in snow plowing expenses out of its $135 million dollar maintenance budget. This is roughly a 30% increase compared to last year's total of $2.3 million.  While this number may seem high, this doesn't even include the amount that is going toward snow plow repairs.  40 plows have been hit by other drivers this year alone, while last year the accidents remained in the low 30’s. Here in Great Falls...

  • SD2 board names Dr. Ross Kasun as choice for next superintendent

    SD2 board names Dr. Ross Kasun as choice for next superintendent

    Saturday, April 14 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-04-14 17:18:23 GMT
    Dr. Ross KasunDr. Ross Kasun

    After a two hour meeting Saturday morning, board members with School District 2 voted to extend an offer to Dr. Ross Kasun to serve as the system's next superintendent. 

    After a two hour meeting Saturday morning, board members with School District 2 voted to extend an offer to Dr. Ross Kasun to serve as the system's next superintendent. 

  • WHP finds 123 pounds of marijuana hidden in a washing machine

    WHP finds 123 pounds of marijuana hidden in a washing machine

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:10:12 GMT

    The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 123 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $307,000 following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 12th.

    The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 123 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $307,000 following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 12th.