SD2 board names Dr. Ross Kasun as choice for next superintendent

Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Avalanche season began early and is continuing later than usual in southern Montana. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning Friday for the Bridger Range after a storm dropped as much as 30 inches (76 centimeters) of snow.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Avalanche season began early and is continuing later than usual in southern Montana. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning Friday for the Bridger Range after a storm dropped as much as 30 inches (76 centimeters) of snow.
After a two hour meeting Saturday morning, board members with School District 2 voted to extend an offer to Dr. Ross Kasun to serve as the system's next superintendent.
After a two hour meeting Saturday morning, board members with School District 2 voted to extend an offer to Dr. Ross Kasun to serve as the system's next superintendent.
A report on a fatal mine accident in Wyoming says large slabs of coal fell in the days before a miner was crushed by falling coal.
A report on a fatal mine accident in Wyoming says large slabs of coal fell in the days before a miner was crushed by falling coal.
A Montana judge has sentenced a Canadian online pharmacy to pay $34 million for importing counterfeit and unapproved drugs into the U.S.
A Montana judge has sentenced a Canadian online pharmacy to pay $34 million for importing counterfeit and unapproved drugs into the U.S.
One person is dead after an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Ski area Saturday.
One person is dead after an avalanche south of Bridger Bowl Ski area Saturday.
Missoula police arrested a 56-year-old man Friday night, for allegedly robbing a casino.
Missoula police arrested a 56-year-old man Friday night, for allegedly robbing a casino.
Hundreds of people gathered at Depot Park in Kalispell Saturday for a pro-gun rally.
Hundreds of people gathered at Depot Park in Kalispell Saturday for a pro-gun rally.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A judge in Montana has ruled a university should have preserved emails involving a conductor accused of coercing a student into having sex.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A judge in Montana has ruled a university should have preserved emails involving a conductor accused of coercing a student into having sex.
Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
Official court records are in for two people who are accused of multiple felonies and misdemeanors involving drugs.
Official court records are in for two people who are accused of multiple felonies and misdemeanors involving drugs.
Investigators found William Pulse had uploaded 653 images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.
Investigators found William Pulse had uploaded 653 images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.
"It's the worst calving season I can remember in all my life," Rancher John Jansen said. It's April, but it looks more like February.
"It's the worst calving season I can remember in all my life," Rancher John Jansen said. It's April, but it looks more like February.
Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
As of April 1st, Montana has spent $29 million dollars in snow plowing expenses out of its $135 million dollar maintenance budget. This is roughly a 30% increase compared to last year's total of $2.3 million. While this number may seem high, this doesn't even include the amount that is going toward snow plow repairs. 40 plows have been hit by other drivers this year alone, while last year the accidents remained in the low 30’s. Here in Great Falls...
As of April 1st, Montana has spent $29 million dollars in snow plowing expenses out of its $135 million dollar maintenance budget. This is roughly a 30% increase compared to last year's total of $2.3 million. While this number may seem high, this doesn't even include the amount that is going toward snow plow repairs. 40 plows have been hit by other drivers this year alone, while last year the accidents remained in the low 30’s. Here in Great Falls...
After a two hour meeting Saturday morning, board members with School District 2 voted to extend an offer to Dr. Ross Kasun to serve as the system's next superintendent.
After a two hour meeting Saturday morning, board members with School District 2 voted to extend an offer to Dr. Ross Kasun to serve as the system's next superintendent.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 123 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $307,000 following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 12th.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 123 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $307,000 following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 12th.