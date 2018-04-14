Online pharmacy sentenced for illegal imports

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana judge has sentenced a Canadian online pharmacy to pay $34 million for importing counterfeit and unapproved drugs into the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen on Friday accepted plea agreements with Canada Drugs and its founder, Kris Thorkelson.

The company pleaded guilty to introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce, and two subsidiary companies pleaded guilty to selling counterfeit drugs.

Thorkelson pleaded guilty to knowing about and concealing a felony crime.

Prosecutors say the company has made at least $78 million since 2001 by importing mislabeled and unapproved drugs. That includes two counterfeit cancer drugs that had no active ingredients.

Canada Drugs was also sentenced to five years' probation and ordered to stop selling unapproved, misbranded and counterfeit drugs.

Thorkelson received five years' probation with six months' house arrest. He also must pay a $250,000 fine.

