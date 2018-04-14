Report: Coal fell in Wyoming mine in days before miner death

A report on a fatal mine accident in Wyoming says large slabs of coal fell in the days before a miner was crushed by falling coal.
A report on a fatal mine accident in Wyoming says large slabs of coal fell in the days before a miner was crushed by falling coal.
A Montana judge has sentenced a Canadian online pharmacy to pay $34 million for importing counterfeit and unapproved drugs into the U.S.
A Montana judge has sentenced a Canadian online pharmacy to pay $34 million for importing counterfeit and unapproved drugs into the U.S.
Wyoming corrections officials say 88 of the state's inmates have been moved to Mississippi.
Wyoming corrections officials say 88 of the state's inmates have been moved to Mississippi.
Official court records are in for two people who are accused of multiple felonies and misdemeanors involving drugs.
Official court records are in for two people who are accused of multiple felonies and misdemeanors involving drugs.
Collision repair facilities from all over Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and North and South Dakota, have come under one roof for the Rocky Mountain Trade show.
Collision repair facilities from all over Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and North and South Dakota, have come under one roof for the Rocky Mountain Trade show.
A report on a fatal mine accident in Wyoming says large slabs of coal fell in the days before a miner was crushed by falling coal.
A report on a fatal mine accident in Wyoming says large slabs of coal fell in the days before a miner was crushed by falling coal.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 123 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $307,000 following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 12th.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 123 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $307,000 following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 12th.
U.S. Senators Mike Enzi, John Barrasso and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., sent a letter urging Vice President Mike Pence to prioritize eliminating Japan’s 3.3 percent tariff on U.S. soda ash at the next U.S.-Japan Economic Dialogue meeting.
U.S. Senators Mike Enzi, John Barrasso and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., sent a letter urging Vice President Mike Pence to prioritize eliminating Japan’s 3.3 percent tariff on U.S. soda ash at the next U.S.-Japan Economic Dialogue meeting.
Cody – Wyoming hunters are hearing about Wyoming’s proposed grizzly hunting regulations in meetings across the state.
Cody – Wyoming hunters are hearing about Wyoming’s proposed grizzly hunting regulations in meetings across the state.
The University of Wyoming has launched a smartphone app aimed at keeping students safe on campus.
The University of Wyoming has launched a smartphone app aimed at keeping students safe on campus.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a 76-year-old man is dead after his vehicle apparently hit a passing train near Cheyenne.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a 76-year-old man is dead after his vehicle apparently hit a passing train near Cheyenne.
The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to gather excess wild horses in northern Wyoming.
The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to gather excess wild horses in northern Wyoming.
Authorities say a 14-year-old northern Wyoming boy was killed when the cannon he was building exploded.
Authorities say a 14-year-old northern Wyoming boy was killed when the cannon he was building exploded.
Cody – Wyoming’s Treasurer, Mark Gordon, said thinking out of the box allowed him to help Wyoming make a billion dollars more income on the state’s investments.
Cody – Wyoming’s Treasurer, Mark Gordon, said thinking out of the box allowed him to help Wyoming make a billion dollars more income on the state’s investments.
SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) - A bill introduced to the U.S. Senate would support and streamline clean-coal research in Wyoming and elsewhere. The Sheridan Press reports the measure was introduced by Wyoming Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and lawmakers from North Dakota and West Virginia.
SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) - A bill introduced to the U.S. Senate would support and streamline clean-coal research in Wyoming and elsewhere. The Sheridan Press reports the measure was introduced by Wyoming Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and lawmakers from North Dakota and West Virginia.
Official court records are in for two people who are accused of multiple felonies and misdemeanors involving drugs.
Official court records are in for two people who are accused of multiple felonies and misdemeanors involving drugs.
"It's the worst calving season I can remember in all my life," Rancher John Jansen said. It's April, but it looks more like February.
"It's the worst calving season I can remember in all my life," Rancher John Jansen said. It's April, but it looks more like February.
Investigators found William Pulse had uploaded 653 images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.
Investigators found William Pulse had uploaded 653 images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.
Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 123 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $307,000 following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 12th.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 123 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $307,000 following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 12th.
As of April 1st, Montana has spent $29 million dollars in snow plowing expenses out of its $135 million dollar maintenance budget. This is roughly a 30% increase compared to last year's total of $2.3 million. While this number may seem high, this doesn't even include the amount that is going toward snow plow repairs. 40 plows have been hit by other drivers this year alone, while last year the accidents remained in the low 30’s. Here in Great Falls...
As of April 1st, Montana has spent $29 million dollars in snow plowing expenses out of its $135 million dollar maintenance budget. This is roughly a 30% increase compared to last year's total of $2.3 million. While this number may seem high, this doesn't even include the amount that is going toward snow plow repairs. 40 plows have been hit by other drivers this year alone, while last year the accidents remained in the low 30’s. Here in Great Falls...
A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.
A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.