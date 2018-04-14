Report: Coal fell in Wyoming mine in days before miner death - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Report: Coal fell in Wyoming mine in days before miner death

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A report on a fatal mine accident in Wyoming says large slabs of coal fell in the days before a miner was crushed by falling coal.

Jaime Olivas died after the 2017 accident in the Jim Bridger underground coal mine. State and federal authorities cited Bridger Coal Company for failing to secure the mine roofs and walls.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports a state report didn't mention coal falling before the accident. State Mine Inspector Terry Adcock said in February the mine owner "did everything right."

A federal Mine Safety and Health Administration report released this week says three miners reported large slabs of coal falling before the accident.

Adcock says he doesn't recall those interviews and says the state report could only include specific and verified information.

