Wyoming inmates transferred to Mississippi facility

A report on a fatal mine accident in Wyoming says large slabs of coal fell in the days before a miner was crushed by falling coal.
A Montana judge has sentenced a Canadian online pharmacy to pay $34 million for importing counterfeit and unapproved drugs into the U.S.
Wyoming corrections officials say 88 of the state's inmates have been moved to Mississippi.
Official court records are in for two people who are accused of multiple felonies and misdemeanors involving drugs.
Collision repair facilities from all over Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and North and South Dakota, have come under one roof for the Rocky Mountain Trade show.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.
Missoula police arrested a 56-year-old man Friday night, for allegedly robbing a casino.
"It's the worst calving season I can remember in all my life," Rancher John Jansen said. It's April, but it looks more like February.
Investigators found William Pulse had uploaded 653 images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.
Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 123 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $307,000 following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 12th.
As of April 1st, Montana has spent $29 million dollars in snow plowing expenses out of its $135 million dollar maintenance budget. This is roughly a 30% increase compared to last year's total of $2.3 million. While this number may seem high, this doesn't even include the amount that is going toward snow plow repairs. 40 plows have been hit by other drivers this year alone, while last year the accidents remained in the low 30’s. Here in Great Falls...
A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.
