Wyoming inmates transferred to Mississippi facility

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming corrections officials say 88 of the state's inmates have been moved to Mississippi.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections said Friday that 60 inmates were moved April 4 and another 28 on Thursday.

Corrections officials say all arrived safe and accounted for after a 32-hour bus ride.

The department announced the temporary move previously but didn't disclose the destination due to security concerns.

The inmates went to the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi.

Corrections officials say the move frees up space for the prison system to take in state inmates currently housed in county jails. The move also allows inmates to be moved within the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins during major repairs there.

