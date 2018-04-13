Two Accused of Drug Crimes Charged

Official court records are in for two people who are accused of multiple felonies and misdemeanors involving drugs. According to Justice Court in Billings, DEA agents began an investigation into the distribution of numerous dangerous drugs involving Tabitha Lydia Marie Delao and Joshua Allen Kroll in July 2017.

The documents state officers conducted three separate controlled drug buys at an apartment on 831 North 17th St.

Eventually, on April 12th, a search warrant was executed for apartment #12 at the location. Records state officers found 11 different drugs, 15 guns-- one of which was reported stolen, as well as, 2 cell phones, drug paraphernalia, a Park County Deputy Sheriff's badge, and a flash drive.

According to court records, the drugs found inside the apartment include cocaine, hashish, meth, mushrooms, marijuana, zolpidem tartrate, methylphenidate, diazepam, tramadol, oxycodone, and temazepam.

Delao faces 16 counts involving the drug buys:

3 counts of Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs which is a felony

11 counts of Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute which is a felony

1 count of Endangering the Welfare of Children which is also a felony

1 misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kroll faces 13 counts involving the same drug buys:

11 counts of Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Endangering the Welfare of Children

1 misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

If Delao is convicted on all 16 counts, she could face over 300 years in prison and more than $700k in fines. Kroll, who faces 13 counts, could face over 225 years and $560k in fines, if convicted.