Trump says airstrikes on Syria underway

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.



Trump spoke from the White House Friday night. He says a "combined operation" with France and the United Kingdom is underway.



Trump says that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemical weapons in what was a "significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime."

