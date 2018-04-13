Trump says airstrikes on Syria underway - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Trump says airstrikes on Syria underway

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.
  
Trump spoke from the White House Friday night. He says a "combined operation" with France and the United Kingdom is underway.
  
Trump says that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemical weapons in what was a "significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular