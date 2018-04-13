Student sneak peak at Rocky Mountain Trade Show

Collision repair facilities from all over Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and North and South Dakota, have come under one roof for the Rocky Mountain Trade show.

Hosted by the Montana Collision Repair Association, the show features a sneak peek for high school students only from 3 to 5 p.m.

According to the Montana Collision Repair Association, they want to educate students and parents on what their industry has to offer.

This allows collision facilities to share their knowledge and skill sets with students.

Many facilities there say they want to educate students on all the career opportunities the trade show has to offer.

Joshua Rispens is a high school student who came to the trade show all the way from Helena, Montana.

He said he wants to start collecting cars and work to get them fixed.

"I'm just really excited to see all the options for what there is in auto body and see all the finished products here so it's good to know what I'm sort of looking at and know how to do it and what stuff is suppose to look like when it's finished."



The Rocky Mountain Trade Show will open up to the public tomorrow, April 14 from 1-5 p.m.