Ranchers struggle through calving season

Collision repair facilities from all over Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and North and South Dakota, have come under one roof for the Rocky Mountain Trade show.
"It's the worst calving season I can remember in all my life," Rancher John Jansen said. It's April, but it looks more like February.
This afternoon marked the final meet and greet with SD 2 superintendent candidates.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 123 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $307,000 following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 12th.
Investigators found William Pulse had uploaded 653 images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.
MISSOULA - Methamphetamine test results are back from the YMCA Learning Center daycare which closed this week.
Musician Huey Lewis has canceled his performances for 2018 after a mysterious hearing loss.
MISSOULA - After an unthinkable week for more than 60 families, parents are scrambling to get their children tested for meth exposure and find alternative childcare. One Missoula mom says she never imagined needing to test her toddler for drug exposure.
MISSOULA- A 30-year-old woman is accused of using meth while working at a YMCA daycare.
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.
Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera.
The Montana Democratic Congressional Debate was held Thursday night. The candidates are hoping to unseat Republican Greg Gianforte.
As of April 1st, Montana has spent $29 million dollars in snow plowing expenses out of its $135 million dollar maintenance budget. This is roughly a 30% increase compared to last year's total of $2.3 million. While this number may seem high, this doesn't even include the amount that is going toward snow plow repairs. 40 plows have been hit by other drivers this year alone, while last year the accidents remained in the low 30’s. Here in Great Falls...
