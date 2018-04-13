Superintendent candidate meet and greet wraps up

This afternoon marked the final meet and greet with SD 2 superintendent candidates.

Board of trustees met with their final candidate Dr. Ross Kasun before they select a new superintendent.

Dr. Kasun tells KULR-8 the leadership profile and the direction of school district 2 is what attracted him to the Magic city.

Dr. Kasun said if selected to be the new superintendent, he wants to focus on building a relationship with the students and the community to develop a strategic plan for success for the next couple of years.

"The board of education, the leadership team, the students, the harmony between that and the teaching staff really excited me. the size of the district i think is

ideal," adds Dr. Kasun. "I think it's an excellent district that we can move forward to really make it a flagship district that other schools want to emulate."

The board of trustees will make their decision for the new superintendent tomorrow morning.

Follow us on air and online to find out which candidate might be school district-2's new superintendent.