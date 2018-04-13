Heinz asks if America is ready for Mayochup

A debate on Twitter after Heinz on Thursday launched a poll asking Americans if they'd like a pre-made combination of the condiments called Mayochup.
A 4-year-old is making a difference by helping feed the homeless in his hometown.
A New York police department has served winter notice... Winter is under arrest.
A Washington state woman is suing an Idaho fertility doctor after discovering through an online ancestry website that the man had secretly fathered her child.
The remains of a gunner whose plane crashed in the Pacific Ocean during World War II have been identified and returned to his sister in Ohio after 73 years.
BROOKFIELD, Ohio - An Ohio man is facing domestic violence charges after an incident with his live-in girlfriend. The woman told police she was driving her boyfriend home when the couple got into an argument. She said her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenneth Evans, repeatedly pushed her head as she was driving, then at one point hit her in the face with a pizza.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park is in the midst of hiring up to 400 summer employees to staff up before tourists flock to the park.
ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A crude oil spill from the Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota last November has turned out to be nearly twice as big as first reported.
A New Jersey jury has ruled against Johnson and Johnson, awarding $30 million to a man who was diagnosed with cancer after decades of using talcum powder. His wife was awarded $7 million in damages.
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.
Investigators found William Pulse had uploaded 653 images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.
Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 123 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $307,000 following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 12th.
Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera.
The Montana Democratic Congressional Debate was held Thursday night. The candidates are hoping to unseat Republican Greg Gianforte.
There may not be a cure for Multiple Sclerosis just yet, but researchers have made great strides in fighting the disease and helping those affected.
