Miles City man sentenced for child pornography

The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 123 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $307,000 following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 12th.
Investigators found William Pulse had uploaded 653 images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.
Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
The Montana Democratic Congressional Debate was held Thursday night. The candidates are hoping to unseat Republican Greg Gianforte.
It is the night of the Montana Democratic Congressional Primary Debate located at the Babcock Theater in Downtown Billings. There are six democratic candidates looking to unseat incumbent Republican Greg Gianforte.
A Montana judge has vacated the deliberate homicide convictions of two men in the 1995 death of a Helena woman and ordered new trials.
The chief operating officer for NIKE will speak at the University of Montana's Commencement ceremonies this spring.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - About 47 percent of the programs offered by the University of Montana are being reviewed for reorganization, curtailment or measures to make them more cost-efficient.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The University of Montana recently settled a complaint about the way it handled a student's report of sexual violence and retaliation.
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.
Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera.
There may not be a cure for Multiple Sclerosis just yet, but researchers have made great strides in fighting the disease and helping those affected.
