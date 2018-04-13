Miles City man sentenced for child pornography

A Miles City man is heading to federal prison for possession of child pornography.

The activity came to light through a cyber tip from the file sharing service Dropbox.

According to Miles City Police, Dropbox sent the tip to The Center for Missing and Exploited Children in September of 2015.

That tip stated that Dropbox had detected images of child pornography on one of their accounts with the i.p. address tracing to Miles City.

Miles City Police officers are part of The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Those officers traced the i.p. address to William Pulse's home in Miles City.

Investigators found Pulse had uploaded 653 images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.

Pulse plead guilty to the charges in November of 2017 and was sentenced this week to 6.5 years in federal prison.

The 55-year-old will then serve 10 years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.