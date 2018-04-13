WHP finds 123 pounds of marijuana hidden in a washing machine

The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 123 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $307,000 following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 12th.
Investigators found William Pulse had uploaded 653 images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.
Sugar Ray, the Toadies, the Wallflowers and Smashmouth coming for Billings music festival this summer.
The Montana Democratic Congressional Debate was held Thursday night. The candidates are hoping to unseat Republican Greg Gianforte.
It is the night of the Montana Democratic Congressional Primary Debate located at the Babcock Theater in Downtown Billings. There are six democratic candidates looking to unseat incumbent Republican Greg Gianforte.
U.S. Senators Mike Enzi, John Barrasso and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., sent a letter urging Vice President Mike Pence to prioritize eliminating Japan’s 3.3 percent tariff on U.S. soda ash at the next U.S.-Japan Economic Dialogue meeting.
Cody – Wyoming hunters are hearing about Wyoming’s proposed grizzly hunting regulations in meetings across the state.
The University of Wyoming has launched a smartphone app aimed at keeping students safe on campus.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a 76-year-old man is dead after his vehicle apparently hit a passing train near Cheyenne.
The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to gather excess wild horses in northern Wyoming.
Authorities say a 14-year-old northern Wyoming boy was killed when the cannon he was building exploded.
Cody – Wyoming’s Treasurer, Mark Gordon, said thinking out of the box allowed him to help Wyoming make a billion dollars more income on the state’s investments.
SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) - A bill introduced to the U.S. Senate would support and streamline clean-coal research in Wyoming and elsewhere. The Sheridan Press reports the measure was introduced by Wyoming Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and lawmakers from North Dakota and West Virginia.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.
Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera.
The Montana Democratic Congressional Debate was held Thursday night. The candidates are hoping to unseat Republican Greg Gianforte.
There may not be a cure for Multiple Sclerosis just yet, but researchers have made great strides in fighting the disease and helping those affected.
