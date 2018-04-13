City Brew celebrates 20 years, expands to more Montana towns

This year, City Brew is celebrating their 20th anniversary as a Montana-based business - and they're expanding even more across the Treasure State.

There's especially great news for caffeine lovers in Butte. City Brew's first location in the Mining City is set to open in just under two weeks on April 25th.

And Bozeman is getting its third location in May or June.

Employees say the company has come a long way since their first Billings location at 17th and Grand Avenue in 1998.

There are 26 locations across the state from Kalispell to Miles City (fun fact: that's the smallest Montana town with a City Brew) and 400 employees in Montana alone. Wyoming has 80 City Brew employees, and North Dakota has 40.

City Brew started roasting their own coffee in 2005 and now roast about 10,000 pounds of it each week at their two roasting facilities, according to project director Jace Widdicombe.

But even as City Brew grows in the region, employees say Montana remains home base.

"We're a people company, and I think Montana is a people place," said Brittanny Reule, the company's director of training. "We're down to earth, and we treat our people that way."

There will be around 20 new jobs at the new Butte location.