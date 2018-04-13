The Wallflowers, Sugar Ray to headline Billings music festival

The Wallflowers and Sugar Ray will headline the annual Elk River Reunion music festival in Billings in July.

The two nights of 90's rock are slated for July 20th and 21st at the Cove Creek Outdoor Pavilion.

Sugar Ray and their well-known frontman, Mark McGrath will headline Friday night with support from Toadies and Steve Fulton Music.

On Saturday night, 90’s rock sensation, The Wallflowers headline the show. Smash Mouth will also take the stage along with Kurth & Taylor Band.

Tickets can be purchased online here. Prices for each night are $59.99 for general admission and $89.99 for VIP.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Shrine Auditorium, High Horse Saloon and Eatery, Poly Food Basket, The Reno Club, and Squire Lounge in Billings.

Each night’s concert will be followed by a live DJ.

The music begins at 6:30 p.m. each night; gates will open at 4:30 p.m.