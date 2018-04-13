MSUB students react to the Montana Democrat Congressional Primary Debate

The Montana Democratic Congressional Debate was held Thursday night. The candidates are hoping to unseat Republican Greg Gianforte.
It is the night of the Montana Democratic Congressional Primary Debate located at the Babcock Theater in Downtown Billings. There are six democratic candidates looking to unseat incumbent Republican Greg Gianforte.
The Billings Police Chief's quarterly meeting with residents was held Thursday night at Lewis and Clark Elementary.
In education news, the school board continues their meet and greet with superintendent candidates before they select a new superintendent this Saturday.
Tester blasted the Interior Department’s initial proposal to more than double "peak season" entrance fees—from $30 per vehicle to $70 per vehicle—for the 17 most visited national parks.
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.
There may not be a cure for Multiple Sclerosis just yet, but researchers have made great strides in fighting the disease and helping those affected.
Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera.
Emotional video coming from one local woman who was in the line of fire during the shooting in Lucky Lil's casino.
LIBBY - A missing Lincoln County woman is now considered to be a fugitive. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office seeks the whereabouts on Harlie Marie Mizenberg, who sometimes uses the last name Breiland. Mizenberg is described a white woman, age 27, 5'3", 116 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mizenberg was on probation for a sentence related to felony possession of dangerous drugs. Since she went missing, she has not been in contact with her probation officer. Anyone wit...
