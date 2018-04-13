MSUB students react to the Montana Democrat Congressional Primar - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

MSUB students react to the Montana Democrat Congressional Primary Debate

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Montana Democratic Congressional Debate was held Thursday night. The candidates are hoping to unseat Republican Greg Gianforte.

The debate was held at the Babcock Theater in Downtown Billings, and dozens of people showed up to watch. A half a dozen Democrats debated critical issues facing Montana and the country, including healthcare, agriculture, and public lands.

"I care very much about public lands. I was born in Montana. I'm from Terry, Montana so just having that access and making sure that it is our top priority is most important to me," Vice president of MSU-B College Democrats Halle Keltner said.

The event was hosted by MSU-Billings College Democrats, and consequently many of the those in the audience were MSU-B students.

"I think just a big goal is informing the voters and that's what we did here tonight and I hope that's what we do in the future," President of the MSU-B College Democrats Cody McCracken said.

So, in the view of some students, which candidate stood out the most.

"I was very impressed with John Heenan. He's also from Billings so he is the candidate that I was most exposed to," Keltner said.

"I did like John Heenan's answer on healthcare," student Lauren Harshman said. "Medicaid is what everyone strives for, so lowering the age, making that accessible, is kind of important."

"That is a tough one," advisor of MSUB Tyler Bradley said. "That is a really tough one. I know Heenan has a really big following, but all the candidates honestly brought some really great things to the table."

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Court docs: Meth smoke permeated YMCA daycare

    Court docs: Meth smoke permeated YMCA daycare

    Thursday, April 12 2018 7:06 PM EDT2018-04-12 23:06:29 GMT

    MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.

    MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.

  • UPDATE: Man killed in casino shooting identified

    UPDATE: Man killed in casino shooting identified

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-04-11 15:02:06 GMT

    A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.

    A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.

  • Living with Multiple Sclerosis

    Living with Multiple Sclerosis

    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:49:17 GMT

    There may not be a cure for Multiple Sclerosis just yet, but researchers have made great strides in fighting the disease and helping those affected.

    There may not be a cure for Multiple Sclerosis just yet, but researchers have made great strides in fighting the disease and helping those affected.

  • Aide fired after altercation with student on Great Falls bus line

    Aide fired after altercation with student on Great Falls bus line

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-04-11 19:49:21 GMT

    Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera. 

    Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera. 

  • Local woman posts Facebook videos about her ordeal in Lucky Lil's casino standoff.

    Local woman posts Facebook videos about her ordeal in Lucky Lil's casino standoff.

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-04-12 00:46:06 GMT

    Emotional video coming from one local woman who was in the line of fire during the shooting in Lucky Lil's casino. 

    Emotional video coming from one local woman who was in the line of fire during the shooting in Lucky Lil's casino. 

  • MSUB students react to the Montana Democrat Congressional Primary Debate

    MSUB students react to the Montana Democrat Congressional Primary Debate

    Friday, April 13 2018 1:19 AM EDT2018-04-13 05:19:06 GMT

    The Montana Democratic Congressional Debate was held Thursday night. The candidates are hoping to unseat Republican Greg Gianforte.

    The Montana Democratic Congressional Debate was held Thursday night. The candidates are hoping to unseat Republican Greg Gianforte.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Missing Lincoln County woman now considered fugitive

    Missing Lincoln County woman now considered fugitive

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-04-12 16:45:10 GMT

    LIBBY - A missing Lincoln County woman is now considered to be a fugitive. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office seeks the whereabouts on Harlie Marie Mizenberg, who sometimes uses the last name Breiland. Mizenberg is described a white woman, age 27, 5'3", 116 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mizenberg was on probation for a sentence related to felony possession of dangerous drugs. Since she went missing, she has not been in contact with her probation officer. Anyone wit...

    LIBBY - A missing Lincoln County woman is now considered to be a fugitive. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office seeks the whereabouts on Harlie Marie Mizenberg, who sometimes uses the last name Breiland. Mizenberg is described a white woman, age 27, 5'3", 116 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mizenberg was on probation for a sentence related to felony possession of dangerous drugs. Since she went missing, she has not been in contact with her probation officer. Anyone wit...