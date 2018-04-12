Chat with the Chief - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Chat with the Chief

BILLINGS, Mont. -

With two officer involved shootings this week, that resulted in the deaths of two men, the issue was a hot topic tonight at Rich St. John's "Chat with the Chief." It was held at Lewis and Clark Elementary.

Topics ranged from recent police shootings, to graffiti around the city, and to street racing. The chief explained the city will begin cleaning up the graffiti around Billings as soon as the weather is nice. Another topic was neighborhood watch. Chief St. John said when everyone is looking out for each other, it helps the department. According to the chief, from 2010 to 2014, Billings had four officer involved shootings.
Since 2015 to present day, there have been seven. The chief explained the combination of meth, weapons and defiance, is the reason for the officer involved shootings.

Chief St. John said, "You have somebody on this powerful drug. They're paranoid. They're unpredictable. They're armed. They have erratic thinking. They are causing some sort of problem that gets the police called. And, when we try to handle that problem, they don't listen to us, they act erratically, and they present a weapon."

