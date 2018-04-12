Tester Applauds Successful Push to Prevent Doubling of National Park Entrance Fees

In education news, the school board continues their meet and greet with superintendent candidates before they select a new superintendent this Saturday.
Tester blasted the Interior Department’s initial proposal to more than double "peak season" entrance fees—from $30 per vehicle to $70 per vehicle—for the 17 most visited national parks.
With April being child abuse prevention month, the Family Tree Center hosts their annual display of Pinwheels for Prevention.
There may not be a cure for Multiple Sclerosis just yet, but researchers have made great strides in fighting the disease and helping those affected.
U.S. Senators Mike Enzi, John Barrasso and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., sent a letter urging Vice President Mike Pence to prioritize eliminating Japan’s 3.3 percent tariff on U.S. soda ash at the next U.S.-Japan Economic Dialogue meeting.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Aubryella Cordova, a 9-month-old Native American female. She is 2 feet tall and weighs 23 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Cordova is believed to be with her non-custodial mother Edna Jones, a 28-year-old Native American Female. She is 5 foot 8, and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She could possibly be driving a 2003 Green Pontiac Bonneville, Montana license 20-2998B. Jones is believed to...
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
Tester blasted the Interior Department’s initial proposal to more than double "peak season" entrance fees—from $30 per vehicle to $70 per vehicle—for the 17 most visited national parks.
There may not be a cure for Multiple Sclerosis just yet, but researchers have made great strides in fighting the disease and helping those affected.
MISSOULA- A 30-year-old woman is accused of using meth while working at a YMCA daycare.
Great Falls Public Schools has released a statement with a timeline of events leading up to the fight between a student and aide on a school bus that was caught on camera.
A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.
MISSOULA- A 30-year-old woman is accused of using meth while working at a YMCA daycare.
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
Emotional video coming from one local woman who was in the line of fire during the shooting in Lucky Lil's casino.
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.
A central Montana man escaped serious injury when he was thrown from his mobile home in a propane explosion that destroyed the house.
