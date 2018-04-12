Family Tree Center hosts 10th annual Pinwheels for Prevention

With April being child abuse prevention month, the Family Tree Center hosts their annual display of Pinwheels for Prevention.

According to the Family Tree Center, each pinwheel represents what every child should deserve, a happy and healthy childhood.

This national campaign raises awareness of the importance of child abuse and how to prevent it.

Due to the weather, the commemoration moved indoors at the Yellowstone County court house.

However, the rain didn't stop community members from showing their support for the Family Tree Center.

The local organization received proclamation letters and recognition from council member Mike Yakawich, Senator Jon Tester and Mayor Bill Cole and more.

Council member Larry Brewster, at the age of 21, took in a child in desperate need of a home.

"He was four years old, nonverbal and had been abused and it's organizations like yours that helped us," said Brewster.

According to the organization planting the pinwheels is a community effort, showcasing we all can play a role to prevent child neglect and abuse.