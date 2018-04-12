Billings school board continues meet and greet with superintendent candidates

In education news, the school board continues their meet and greet with superintendent candidates before they select a new superintendent this Saturday.

Their second candidate Dr. Rebecca Salato got a chance to meet with community members.

KULR-8 sat down with Dr. Salato and found out why she applied for the position.

Dr. Salato currently lives in California.

Originally from upstate New York, she said coming to Billings feels like home.

She said if she's selected to be the new superintendent, she's looking forward to learning more about the community and focusing on the kids education.

"I think what would be important to me is initially coming in is to really learn the community first and learn the schools and learn the kids and see what that need is," said Dr. Salato. "I don't think it's about it...a district is never about what the superintendent wants, it's the superintendent supporting what the district is doing and needing and what the kids need and deserve."

The school board will meet with their final candidate Dr. Ross Kasun, April 13th at noon

