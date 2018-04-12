Motorcycle, car crash on S 20th St W

Police respond to the report of a car versus motorcycle crash around 8 p.m. tonight, leaving one man seriously injured. Police say a white Chevy Aveo was heading southbound on 20th Street West, turning east into the Holiday gas station. The motorcyclist was heading northbound and crashed into the Chevy. Authorities say the motorcycle driver is an adult male. He was taken to the hospital. According to police, the driver of the Chevy claims he did not see the motorcyclist when he was turning. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected at this time. The crash is under investigation.

