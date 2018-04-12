National Public Safety Telecommunicators' Week: A glimpse in the life of a dispatcher

St. Vincent Healthcare is once again holding a free neck and head cancer screening. This is year four of the free screenings that can potentially be life-saving. The screenings are being held Thursday, April 12th, from 8 am to 12 pm at the Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates in the Yellowstone Medical Center West Building. Doctors want to remind people it is better to be safe than sorry so if you have a lump or bump make sure you stop by. Dr. Sean Demars said, "The excuse of...

