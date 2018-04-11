St. Vincent holds free head and neck cancer screenings - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

St. Vincent holds free head and neck cancer screenings

By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

St. Vincent Healthcare is once again holding a free neck and head cancer screening.

This is year four of the free screenings that can potentially be life-saving.

The screenings are being held Thursday, April 12th, from 8 am to 12 pm at the Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates in the Yellowstone Medical Center West Building.

Doctors want to remind people it is better to be safe than sorry so if you have a lump or bump make sure you stop by.

Dr. Sean Demars said, "The excuse of having to pay money to make sure something is not cancer is taken out of the equation because it's much easier to get something taken care of early than it is to try and deal with something when it's potentially too late."

Channing Hampton was the very last patient at the free screening last year.

It was there he learned he had cancer in his throat.

Channing underwent several surgeries and several months of chemotherapy and radiation.

He credited the free screening with saving his life and recommended everyone takes advantage of it.

He said, " They had to take my tonsils out, part of my tongue, they took out 39 of my lymph nodes, and a size 4 centimeter growth. I had it since 19...who would've known. I would definitely recommend it to anyone that has a lump or anything like that."

Channing is now cancer free and said he's only dealing with some residual side effects. 

