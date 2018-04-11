Where does the official snow measurement for Billings come from?

The official measurement for Billings snowfall comes from Billings Logan International Airport but do you know how they measure it?

KULR-8's Melissa Scavelli along with the Larry Dooley of the US National Weather Service Billings Office explain how.

It's a very simple process all the NWS and airport use to measure the snow is a snow board, not the one use ride down a mountain, and a special measuring stick called a snow stick that measures to the nearest tenth of an inch.

Those two items are what is used to get the highly accurate measurement.

The measurer just has to place the snow stick on the snow board and read the measurement.

The color of the snow board is white because the color white reflects the sun and doesn't absorb heat as well so the snow won't melt when it hits it.

They have to take into account the winds and where the snow will drift.

So if you plan on measuring the snow yourself make sure you pick a location that is well off the ground and won't melt the snow.

Larry suggested a raised deck or table.

He also said if you think this is our last storm you may be mistaken.

Larry said, "The sticking snow isn't going to be around a whole lot longer but you know our heaviest snows, our biggest snows, have been in the month of April, March, and April, or we could have more."

The official measurement site is up at the airport because the US National Weather Service Office was there until 1995 when they moved to their West Billings location.