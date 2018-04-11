Local woman posts Facebook videos about her ordeal in Lucky Lil' - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Local woman posts Facebook videos about her ordeal in Lucky Lil's casino standoff.

Emotional video coming from one local woman who was in the line of fire during the shooting in Lucky Lil's casino.

KULR-8's Mary Jane Belleza reached out to Donaee Carr earlier today.

However, she was too distraught to talk about her ordeal.

Carr shared two video's on her Facebook page talking about the terrifying ordeal.

Her video has been shared dozens of times and between both part one and two it has been viewed more than 4,000 times.

In the video, Carr explains she arrived just a short time before the standoff took place.

Carr said she was there with friends and once the guns were in view... they turned to each other for support.    

"me and nick are barely even friends. we played softball with each other. but we hugged each other like we loved each other. we were just thankful that it wasn't worse than it was because it could of been much worse," said Carr in her Facebook post. 

 KULR-8 also reached out to management with Lucky Lil's casino today as well and they tell me they are working towards healing and are open for business.


 

