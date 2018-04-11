Meet and greet with superintendent candidates - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Meet and greet with superintendent candidates

SD 2 superintendent candidates are spending this week meeting with community members and the school board, before the board of trustees makes its final selection for the new superintendent.

Board of Trustees will meet with candidates over the course of 3 days.

With 31 years of experience Mr. Greg Upham said he's kept a close eye on school district 2.

He mentions the appetite for education and improvement in Billings is growing and says if selected to be the new superintendent some issues he would like to focus on are attendance, mental health and getting kids more involved in school.

"I wanna make sure we continue, this district continues and if I'm selected as superintendent that I continue to cultivate on those relationships that have paid huge dividends for kids. I just love education. I love being able to improve students and I love the altruistic beliefs of a teacher and it just fits me."

The school board will meet with their second finalist, Dr. Rebecca Salato on Thursday, April 12th.

