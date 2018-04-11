Statewide tree inventory tallies value and benefits of Montana’s urban forests

Senator Demands Answers for VA’s Added Red Tape to Hire Staff.
During a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) agreed to work with U.S. Senator Steve Daines to improve the agency’s effectiveness in assisting Montana fight wildfires.
Economic report highlights substantial benefits of Medicaid in Montana, including new jobs and boosted labor market participation.
The report analyzes data on tree species, size, age, location, condition and other factors in 61 communities.
A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.
Just after 2 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of Great Falls High and Longfellow Elementary school.
Bozeman High School has been invited by Astronomers without Borders to pilot a new program that connects schools from around the world with the International Space Station.
HELENA: Helena Police Department says they've seen another influx of calls to victims across the Capital city where the caller claims to be a part of law enforcement.
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.
An officer involved shooting incident started with a domestic disturbance call on Yellowstone Avenue this morning.
With two officer involved shootings in two days, the Billings police department is doing its part to ensure its protocols are effective and justifiable in any deadly situation.
The Learning Center, a child care center run by the Missoula YMCA, will be closed for the rest of the week after meth was found on school grounds.
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed by Billings Police Monday as 29-year-old Zachary Glenn Hoven of Billings.
A man has been found dead near Greycliff, according to the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office.
MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.
