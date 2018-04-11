New Preschool Opens in Helena

A ribbon cutting ceremony will happen later today for the grand opening of the Florence Crittenton preschool. The preschool is piloting the Montana Early Childhood Care Model.

The model and preschool will focus on serving two and three year olds. The Florence Crittenton foundation feels this age group isn't getting the support for early childhood education in Montana. Part of the preschool's goal is to keep class sizes to a minimum so teachers can fully focus on each child. It's also conducive to the curriculum that aims to meet individual needs of students.

Though many schools across the state are facing budget cuts, the preschool has been given grant funding by the Washington Foundation. Enrollment is open for both morning and afternoon sessions. The school will run Monday through Thursday and use Fridays as a day for teachers to plan lessons and review data from the classroom. It's a crucial part of analyzing this pilot program and making sure each child's needs are being met.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 1PM today where Lieutenant Governor Cooney will speak along with members of the Washington Foundation.