Cody – Wyoming hunters are hearing about Wyoming’s proposed grizzly hunting regulations in meetings across the state. People who came to the meeting in Cody Tuesday night were concerned about non-hunters clogging up the system.

Under the regulations for Wyoming’s first grizzly bear hunting season in 44 years, sows and dependent cubs would not be hunted. And, roadside bears will not be killed. The regulations mandate hunters stay a quarter mile away from state and federal highways.

Wyoming’s Large Carnivore supervisor, Dan Thompson told a group in Cody there will be seven hunt areas: six inside the demographic monitoring area. He said Wyoming’s grizzly season will run September 15th until November 15th, or until two sows are taken in the DMA. Then the season there will close.

Hunters will have to take a training course, but no one at the Cody meeting complained about that.

But outfitter and county commissioner Lee Livingston said, “Our concern is to see the license system, the application system hijacked by the folks that don’t want to see anything happen.”

Several people expressed the same concern. Since it only costs $5 to $15 to apply to be put on a list, from which a draw system will choose who gets to buy a license, some are concerned non hunters will try to jam up the system.

Hunter Dan White remarked, “That’s happened in other states where anti-hunters have put in thousands of applications with the idea if I get a license, that bear won’t get shot.”

Thompson said the Cody meeting was the 7th of nine meetings across the state.

He remarked, “There’s a lot of questions as to the license fees and whether we should require a full price license when you apply.”

Thompson said people have until April 30th to submit their comments in writing. He said their suggestions will be taken seriously.

The proposed cost of a Wyoming grizzly bear hunting license will be $600 for state residents, and $6000 for out of state hunters.