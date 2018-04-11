Organization hosts Gratitude Reception for local restaurants supporting families of incarceration

The Family Tree Center - Billings Exchange Clubs' Child Abuse Prevention Center hosts a gratitude reception to thank restaurants that have provided meals the past 4 years for the groups involved in the Voices of Incarceration Project.
An officer involved shooting incident started with a domestic disturbance call on Yellowstone Avenue this morning.
With two officer involved shootings in two days, the Billings police department is doing its part to ensure its protocols are effective and justifiable in any deadly situation.
A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed by Billings Police Monday as 29-year-old Zachary Glenn Hoven of Billings.
An hour before the Bash, Octane Addictions sent a fire red Lamborghini, driven all the way from Wisconsin, to Trevon's house with an escort of more than a dozen motorcycles to surprise him.
EVERETT, Wash. - Jake Harris, a star of the television show, "The Deadliest Catch" television series was reportedly beaten and left for dead on the side of a freeway according to his brother, Josh Harris, in a Facebook live video he posted to the Deadliest Catch Facebook page. In the video, Josh says his brother, was leaving the Quil Ceda Creek Casino, when he accepted a ride home from some people.
MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.
