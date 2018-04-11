Organization hosts Gratitude Reception for local restaurants supporting families of incarceration

The Family Tree Center - Billings Exchange Clubs' Child Abuse Prevention Center hosts a gratitude reception to thank restaurants that have provided meals the past 4 years for the groups involved in the Voices of Incarceration Project.



KULR-8 spoke with Julie Christensen who said the Voices of Incarceration Project is one that helps parents who've been incarcerated and repair relationships with their children and look toward the future. She said the gratitude reception honors the many local restaurants that have sponsored more than $9,000 worth of dinners for the families in the last four years.



Christensen said the restaurants who have participated within the last four years don't just bring food, they actually get involved in the project and offer encouragement.



"This is just a celebration of persistence in what you believe in and empowering people as well as working together," Christensen said. "This is really just a culmination of the outcome of that, so we look forward to being able to offer this to more parents."



Christensen said some of the Voices of Incarceration Project's goals in the future is to find ways to give respectful and dignified voices to children whose parents have been incarcerated.