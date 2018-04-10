University of Wyoming unveils campus safety app

The University of Wyoming has launched a smartphone app aimed at keeping students safe on campus.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a 76-year-old man is dead after his vehicle apparently hit a passing train near Cheyenne.
The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to gather excess wild horses in northern Wyoming.
Authorities say a 14-year-old northern Wyoming boy was killed when the cannon he was building exploded.
Cody – Wyoming’s Treasurer, Mark Gordon, said thinking out of the box allowed him to help Wyoming make a billion dollars more income on the state’s investments.
SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) - A bill introduced to the U.S. Senate would support and streamline clean-coal research in Wyoming and elsewhere. The Sheridan Press reports the measure was introduced by Wyoming Republican U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and lawmakers from North Dakota and West Virginia.
A National Park Service report says a 23-year-old Utah man who lost his life guiding kayakers on Yellowstone Lake last summer spent at least 30 minutes in the cold water before being pulled out by rescuers.
According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the snowy winter the state has had is taking a toll on fish ponds. A noticeable amount of dead fish were found this week at Riverfront Park. KULR-8 spoke with Robert Gibson, with MFWP, about the dead fish. He explained the term "winter kill" is when ice covers a pond and then when snow falls on top of the ice, light is not able to get down to the bottom of the pond. That causes plants and vegetation to die. Bugs and rotting veg...
Powell school and police officials say they defused a potential threat to a middle school while it was in the planning stage.
A record number of skiers at Bridger Bowl could be broken this year.
