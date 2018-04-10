University of Wyoming unveils campus safety app

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - The University of Wyoming has launched a smartphone app aimed at keeping students safe on campus.



The Rave Guardian app allows students to set a safety timer, indicating where they are going and how long it should take to get there. If the student fails to arrive on time, the app will automatically notify the UW Police Department or friends and family designated by the student as guardians.



The Laramie Boomerang reports that the app also gives students the option to broadcast their real-time location on campus to guardians and allows students to load the app with their personal and medical information.



The new app follows an alleged sexual assault on campus in November that prompted a student walkout over concerns for student safety.



Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com

