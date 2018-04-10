New rules have Montana marijuana providers testing, labeling

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Medical marijuana providers in Montana will start testing, labeling and tracking their products with new state regulations taking effect on Tuesday.



The new rules lay out how the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services will regulate the medical marijuana industry from seed to sale.



Some rules have not yet been finalized or are being delayed. For example, the health department is granting a 20-day "grace period" from pesticide testing.



Regulators are also rewriting provider marijuana limits after lawmakers said 50 square feet of canopy space per patient was too much.



Providers don't have to start electronically tracking their inventory until their annual registration renewal is due.



Montana Cannabis Industry Association spokeswoman Kate Cholewa says her organization's members won't know if they are fully complying with the new rules until state inspections begin.

