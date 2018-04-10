April Showers Bring May...Potholes

With snow moving out and warmer temperatures moving in, pesky potholes are on the horizon.

Potholes not only come with a lot of frustration but the potential for car damage as well.

These craters in our streets form when moisture seeps into the pavement from snow melting due to a rise in temperature. However, once it refreezes it expands, causing the pavement to crack. This cycle continuously repeats until a pothole blossoms.

We've already started seeing some of these here in Great Falls, and a lot of people aren't too happy about it.

Even with the city already working on filling in the potholes, there is still a risk of hitting one and seeing some damage.

Pothole repairs can run anywhere from $60 to $1500 depending on the severity of the damage done. This can range from having to replace a wheel to replacing shocks and struts as well.

Local auto shop owner Dean Whitmore explained his view on potholes saying, "There are some huge holes out there. I've had to dodge a few myself and actually hit a few myself. I'm usually in my vehicle cursing if I hit them. Cause it's always a jolt and I always think oh gosh, I hope I didn't wreck a tire. The bad thing about it really is, I mean, it adds business for us, but, it's not a good business to have."



Dean added that the best thing you can do is slow down when you see them and avoid them when you can. He also advised not to swerve into a pothole because this will cause more damage based on the weight and impact distribution.

If you want to report a pothole in your area, you can go to your city’s website and report them online.

For here in Great Falls, you can call the PAR-TNER line at (406) 727-8637.

?