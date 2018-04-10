Swing Back Into Shape

It’s time to get those golf clubs out and start practicing that follow through because golfing season is here!

Golf courses are gearing up for the golf season as warmer temperatures are on the horizon. However, it's important you get a couple things done before you hit the green.

"For the average golfer starting the season, not only do we want to look at our equipment and all, but probably the best thing we can do is realize our expectations need to be low at the beginning of the season. Your best thing you can do is to go to the driving range, hit some balls, get loosened up, reacquaint yourself with your golf swing," says Michael Burrall, Assistant PGA Golf Professional at Meadow Lark Country Club.

Burrall also advised getting started on an exercise and stretching routine sooner rather than later. Participating in a class to brush up on your skills wouldn't hurt either.

One of the biggest things you’ll notice by preparing early is that you’ll start off with a better season, giving you a head start over your friends on the course.