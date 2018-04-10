UPDATE: Police Chief St. John speaks following second deadly officer-involved shooting in Billings in 24 hours

A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.

During a media briefing, Police Chief Rich St. John said the incident started with a call of a domestic disturbance on the 1800 block of Yellowstone Ave.

Officers were told the caller reported that her ex-husband was banging on doors and windows of the home around 12:45 AM.

Chief St. John says that woman reported that the man waved a gun and said he would rob a casino.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the man had left the residence. He was located a short time later walking in the parking lot of Lucky Lil's Casino on Grand Avenue near 15th Street West.

Chief St. John says the officers tried to get the man to stop but were ignored.

Someone with Lucky Lil's Casino buzzed the suspect into the business and moments later, Chief St. John says, those officers saw the individual waving a gun through a window.

Chief St. John says that officers were forced to break through the glass in the door to gain access to the casino and confront the suspect.

Chief St. John says the suspect did not comply with officer instructions to drop his gun. Officers felt that the people in the casino were in danger before choosing to use lethal force.

Chief St. John says that 11-year veteran Brett Becker fired multiple shots from his patrol rifle striking the suspect in the torso.

St. John says that once the suspect was hobbled over, he was observed reaching for something on the floor.

Chief St. John says that at that time Officer Becker assumed the suspect was reaching for the gun and fired one more time subduing him.

Officers rendered immediate medical aid until EMT's arrived. The suspect did not survive his injuries, he was pronounced dead at St. Vincent's Healthcare.

Officer's did locate the suspect's weapon which was identified as a CO2 pistol.

Chief St. John stated that in a lethal situation it can be difficult to differentiate a CO2 gun from a semi-automatic weapon.

Chief St. John stated that the suspect was known to police and that an active restraining order was to be served to him.

Officer Becker will be placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

Chief St. John says that between officer body cameras and cameras at the casino, there should be plenty of video showing exactly what happened inside the Casino.

Chief St. John stated that the case will be investigated as a homicide.

The suspect's identity will be released after family members are notified.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Billings in less than 24 hours, after a man was shot and killed by Billings Police after charging officers with a knife on Monday. For more on that story click here.