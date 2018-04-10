UPDATE: Police Chief St. John speaks following second deadly officer-involved shooting in Billings in 24 hours

A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.
It's an important night for some of the items on the agenda at the Billings City Council meeting.
The city of Billings is preparing for some major road construction this summer. The city plans to widen Central Avenue from 2 to 5 lanes.
The Beartooth Ranger District will delay opening five roads scheduled for April 15 due to winter snow cover.
Butte's Naranche stadium will host the first neutral site championship in 2018.
A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.
MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.
The city of Billings is preparing for some major road construction this summer. The city plans to widen Central Avenue from 2 to 5 lanes.
Billings Police officers were involved in a shooting at N 32nd St. downtown.
It's an important night for some of the items on the agenda at the Billings City Council meeting.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a 76-year-old man is dead after his vehicle apparently hit a passing train near Cheyenne.
Mariah Swingley died in a car crash in two-thousand-fifteen at the age of 17. Now at Fire Tower coffee, they're brewing Mariah's Blend in support of continuing her anti-bullying campaign.
