BREAKING NOW: Second deadly officer-involved shooting in Billings in 24 hours

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at Lucky Lil's Casino on Grand Avenue near 15th Street West.

At this moment, information is limited, but we know the suspect has died at St. Vincent Hospital.

Chief Rich St. John will hold a press conference later this morning.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Billings in less than 24 hours, after a man was shot and killed by Billings Police after charging officers with a knife on Monday.