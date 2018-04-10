City council approves construction on Central Avenue this summer

It's an important night for some of the items on the agenda at the Billings City Council meeting.
The city of Billings is preparing for some major road construction this summer. The city plans to widen Central Avenue from 2 to 5 lanes.
The Beartooth Ranger District will delay opening five roads scheduled for April 15 due to winter snow cover.
Butte's Naranche stadium will host the first neutral site championship in 2018.
Billings Police officers were involved in a shooting at N 32nd St. downtown.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th.
MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.
Mariah Swingley died in a car crash in two-thousand-fifteen at the age of 17. Now at Fire Tower coffee, they're brewing Mariah's Blend in support of continuing her anti-bullying campaign.
Custer Gallatin National Forest closes portion of West Rosebud Road due to impassible roadway. Closure expected to last into May.
An hour before the Bash, Octane Addictions sent a fire red Lamborghini, driven all the way from Wisconsin, to Trevon's house with an escort of more than a dozen motorcycles to surprise him.
WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.
