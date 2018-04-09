Above-average snowpack delays road openings in Beartooth Ranger District

The Beartooth Ranger District will delay opening five roads scheduled for April 15 due to winter snow cover.

The roads affected include:

West Fork Rock Creek Road #2071

Silver Run Road #2476

Lake Fork Road #2346

Main Fork Rock Creek Road #2421

Robertson Draw Road #2008.

Snowpack in the Beartooth Mountains is 140 percent to nearly 200 percent above average and will delay seasonal road openings until the roads are snow-free, according to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

April 15 is also when seasonal road and motorized trail closures go into effect for spring break-up in the Pryor Mountains.

The road closures include:

Pryor Mountain Road #2308

Red Pryor Road and Trail #2091

Stockman Trail #2850

Inferno Canyon Trail #2018

King Canyon Trail #2011

Roads or trails that connect to them above the seasonal closures

The Pryor Mountains also have a higher than average snowpack which is impacting access on these roads and trails well below their spring closure locations.

"We have continued to get more snow this spring which is going to delay motorized public access into many areas of the Beartooth Ranger District. We ask the public to help us by honoring these closures and staying off roads and trails when they are too wet to travel on. Please check back regularly for updated road conditions before making plans to travel onto the Forest." said Ken Coffin, District Ranger.

For additional information and updates on road and trail conditions, please contact the Beartooth Ranger District at (406) 446-2103 or online at: www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin or on Facebook at: Custer Gallatin National Forest