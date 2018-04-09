Above-average snowpack delays road openings in Beartooth Ranger - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Above-average snowpack delays road openings in Beartooth Ranger District

Posted: Updated:
RED LODGE, Mont. -

The Beartooth Ranger District will delay opening five roads scheduled for April 15 due to winter snow cover. 

The roads affected include: 

  • West Fork Rock Creek Road #2071
  • Silver Run Road #2476
  • Lake Fork Road #2346
  • Main Fork Rock Creek Road #2421 
  • Robertson Draw Road #2008. 

Snowpack in the Beartooth Mountains is 140 percent to nearly 200 percent above average and will delay seasonal road openings until the roads are snow-free, according to a press release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

April 15 is also when seasonal road and motorized trail closures go into effect for spring break-up in the Pryor Mountains.

The road closures include:

  • Pryor Mountain Road #2308
  • Red Pryor Road and Trail #2091
  • Stockman Trail #2850
  • Inferno Canyon Trail #2018
  • King Canyon Trail #2011
  • Roads or trails that connect to them above the seasonal closures

The Pryor Mountains also have a higher than average snowpack which is impacting access on these roads and trails well below their spring closure locations.

"We have continued to get more snow this spring which is going to delay motorized public access into many areas of the Beartooth Ranger District. We ask the public to help us by honoring these closures and staying off roads and trails when they are too wet to travel on. Please check back regularly for updated road conditions before making plans to travel onto the Forest." said Ken Coffin, District Ranger. 

For additional information and updates on road and trail conditions, please contact the Beartooth Ranger District at (406) 446-2103 or online at:  www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin or on Facebook at: Custer Gallatin National Forest

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man shot, killed by Billings Police after charging officers with knife

    Man shot, killed by Billings Police after charging with knife

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:28:54 GMT

    Billings Police officers were involved in a shooting at N 32nd St. downtown.  

    Billings Police officers were involved in a shooting at N 32nd St. downtown.  

  • WANTED: Erica Pearce for Felony Escape

    WANTED: Erica Pearce for Felony Escape

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:36:48 GMT

    The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th. 

    The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th. 

  • Missoula woman sentenced in fatal hit-and-run, DUI

    Missoula woman sentenced in fatal hit-and-run, DUI

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:03:17 GMT
    Benno Big Back Jr.Benno Big Back Jr.

    MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.

    MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.

  • Dad Honors Late Daughter with Special Coffee Blend

    Dad Honors Late Daughter with Special Coffee Blend

    Monday, April 9 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-04-09 15:06:36 GMT

    Mariah Swingley died in a car crash in two-thousand-fifteen at the age of 17. Now at Fire Tower coffee, they're brewing Mariah's Blend in support of continuing her anti-bullying campaign. 

    Mariah Swingley died in a car crash in two-thousand-fifteen at the age of 17. Now at Fire Tower coffee, they're brewing Mariah's Blend in support of continuing her anti-bullying campaign. 

  • West Rosebud Road closed to wheeled vehicles for two to three weeks

    West Rosebud Road closed to wheeled vehicles for two to three weeks

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:25:05 GMT
    This drawing shared on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page shows an example of vehicles becoming stuck in mud on West Rosebud Road.This drawing shared on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page shows an example of vehicles becoming stuck in mud on West Rosebud Road.
    This drawing shared on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page shows an example of vehicles becoming stuck in mud on West Rosebud Road.This drawing shared on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page shows an example of vehicles becoming stuck in mud on West Rosebud Road.

    Custer Gallatin National Forest closes portion of West Rosebud Road due to impassible roadway. Closure expected to last into May.

    Custer Gallatin National Forest closes portion of West Rosebud Road due to impassible roadway. Closure expected to last into May.

  • Octane Addictions introduces Billings fan to his hero through Big Air Bash

    Octane Addictions introduces Billings fan to his hero through Big Air Bash

    Monday, April 9 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:00:04 GMT

    An hour before the Bash, Octane Addictions sent a fire red Lamborghini, driven all the way from Wisconsin, to Trevon's house with an escort of more than a dozen motorcycles to surprise him.

    An hour before the Bash, Octane Addictions sent a fire red Lamborghini, driven all the way from Wisconsin, to Trevon's house with an escort of more than a dozen motorcycles to surprise him.

  • Freight train derails in northeastern Montana, spills grain

    Freight train derails in northeastern Montana, spills grain

    Sunday, April 8 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-04-08 18:47:51 GMT

    WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.    

    WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.    

  • Canada town's arena focus of mourning after crash kills 15

    Canada town's arena focus of mourning after crash kills 15

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:40:53 GMT
    (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada, Saturday, April, 7, 2018. A bus en route to Nipawin, foreground, carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey ...(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada, Saturday, April, 7, 2018. A bus en route to Nipawin, foreground, carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey ...
    Canadian police say 15 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in western Canada.
    Canadian police say 15 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in western Canada.