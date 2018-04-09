Above-average snowpack delays road openings in Beartooth Ranger District

The Beartooth Ranger District will delay opening five roads scheduled for April 15 due to winter snow cover.
The Beartooth Ranger District will delay opening five roads scheduled for April 15 due to winter snow cover.
Butte's Naranche stadium will host the first neutral site championship in 2018.
Butte's Naranche stadium will host the first neutral site championship in 2018.
Billings Police officers were involved in a shooting at N 32nd St. downtown.
Billings Police officers were involved in a shooting at N 32nd St. downtown.
An hour before the Bash, Octane Addictions sent a fire red Lamborghini, driven all the way from Wisconsin, to Trevon's house with an escort of more than a dozen motorcycles to surprise him.
An hour before the Bash, Octane Addictions sent a fire red Lamborghini, driven all the way from Wisconsin, to Trevon's house with an escort of more than a dozen motorcycles to surprise him.
Custer Gallatin National Forest closes portion of West Rosebud Road due to impassible roadway. Closure expected to last into May.
Custer Gallatin National Forest closes portion of West Rosebud Road due to impassible roadway. Closure expected to last into May.
MANHATTAN, Mont - The high school and elementary in Manhattan are on soft lockdown and students have been sent home for the day. Superintendent Scott Speaks issued a message on Monday morning, saying that the administration found a "written message" that was concerning.
MANHATTAN, Mont - The high school and elementary in Manhattan are on soft lockdown and students have been sent home for the day. Superintendent Scott Speaks issued a message on Monday morning, saying that the administration found a "written message" that was concerning.
A man killed in a car cash north of Polson has been identified. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Olijah Nathaniel James, of Elmo, died from injuries from that crash, which happened five miles north of Polson on US 93.
A man killed in a car cash north of Polson has been identified. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Olijah Nathaniel James, of Elmo, died from injuries from that crash, which happened five miles north of Polson on US 93.
The Beartooth Ranger District will delay opening five roads scheduled for April 15 due to winter snow cover.
The Beartooth Ranger District will delay opening five roads scheduled for April 15 due to winter snow cover.
It's National Public Safety Telecommunicators week, a time to thank those who take the first call in emergency situations.
It's National Public Safety Telecommunicators week, a time to thank those who take the first call in emergency situations.
A state judge says an advanced practice registered nurse and a certified nurse midwife can provide abortions in Montana while they challenge a state law - as long as they have the proper training.
A state judge says an advanced practice registered nurse and a certified nurse midwife can provide abortions in Montana while they challenge a state law - as long as they have the proper training.
Billings Police officers were involved in a shooting at N 32nd St. downtown.
Billings Police officers were involved in a shooting at N 32nd St. downtown.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th.
MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.
MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.
Mariah Swingley died in a car crash in two-thousand-fifteen at the age of 17. Now at Fire Tower coffee, they're brewing Mariah's Blend in support of continuing her anti-bullying campaign.
Mariah Swingley died in a car crash in two-thousand-fifteen at the age of 17. Now at Fire Tower coffee, they're brewing Mariah's Blend in support of continuing her anti-bullying campaign.
Custer Gallatin National Forest closes portion of West Rosebud Road due to impassible roadway. Closure expected to last into May.
Custer Gallatin National Forest closes portion of West Rosebud Road due to impassible roadway. Closure expected to last into May.
An hour before the Bash, Octane Addictions sent a fire red Lamborghini, driven all the way from Wisconsin, to Trevon's house with an escort of more than a dozen motorcycles to surprise him.
An hour before the Bash, Octane Addictions sent a fire red Lamborghini, driven all the way from Wisconsin, to Trevon's house with an escort of more than a dozen motorcycles to surprise him.
WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.
WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.