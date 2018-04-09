MHSA Announces 8-Man Football Championship to be Played at Neutr - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

MHSA Announces 8-Man Football Championship to be Played at Neutral Site

The Montana High School Association made history during a board meeting in Helena on Monday with an approved vote to move the Class-C 8-Man football championship to a neutral site starting in 2018.

MHSA Executive Director confirmed to SWX that the move was approved by over 70% of schools that were surveyed, and the target sites have been set for Butte and Billings as rotating sites. Butte's Naranche stadium will host the first neutral site championship in 2018, with Billings hosting the championship in 2019 at ether Daylis Stadium, Rocky Mountain College, or Laurel high school.

"The 8-player football schools got together after the annual meeting in January and discussed this about having a championship at a neutral site and they were looking at Butte and in the Billings area and liked to go to field that have turf and of course enough seating to accommodate that," said Beckman.

Beckman also notes that he believes Class-C 6-Man will also be watching closely at how the transition is received in the 8-Man game to see if it is a fit for their game as well, but doesn't believe that Class AA, A, or B will be looking to make the jump to a neutral site any time soon.

The main goal for the 8-Man schools is to see if a neutral site with a larger venue will attract higher attendance, and provide a more exciting venue for local Montana athletes to be able to play in front of. 

