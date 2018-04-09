Wyoming man dies after hitting train with vehicle

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a 76-year-old man is dead after his vehicle apparently hit a passing train near Cheyenne.



KGAB-AM reports that David Petersen, of Cheyenne, was stopped for a train about 10 p.m. on April 2 northwest of the city when his vehicle for some reason moved forward into the side of the train.



The patrol says since the engine of the train had already passed when the collision occurred, the personnel on the train were unaware of the incident and didn't stop.



The wreck and Petersen's body weren't discovered until about 6:15 a.m. the following day.



The patrol says an autopsy is being conducted to determine if Petersen died as a result of the collision or from some other cause.



___



Information from: KGAB-AM, http://www.kgab.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)