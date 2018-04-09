Man shot, killed by Billings Police Monday identified

A 44-year old Billings man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Billings early Tuesday morning.
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed by Billings Police Monday as 29-year-old Zachary Glenn Hoven of Billings.
Medical marijuana providers in Montana will start testing, labeling and tracking their products with new state regulations taking effect on Tuesday.
It's an important night for some of the items on the agenda at the Billings City Council meeting.
The city of Billings is preparing for some major road construction this summer. The city plans to widen Central Avenue from 2 to 5 lanes.
MISSOULA- A judge handed down a sentence Monday for a woman convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a man in 2017. Meanwhile, the family of the victim held a rally outside the courthouse to protest the woman's charges.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a 76-year-old man is dead after his vehicle apparently hit a passing train near Cheyenne.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th.
