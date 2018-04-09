Man shot, killed by Billings Police after charging officers with knife

Billings Police officers were involved in a shooting at N 32nd St. downtown.
An hour before the Bash, Octane Addictions sent a fire red Lamborghini, driven all the way from Wisconsin, to Trevon's house with an escort of more than a dozen motorcycles to surprise him.
Custer Gallatin National Forest closes portion of West Rosebud Road due to impassible roadway. Closure expected to last into May.
If you are not registered to vote yet and you are a resident out of Lockwood, you might want to get a move on. The community of Lockwood has a chance to determine the fate of a future high school in Lockwood.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th.
Custer Gallatin National Forest closes portion of West Rosebud Road due to impassible roadway. Closure expected to last into May.
WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.
Superbugs have not only concerned scientists for several years but has also plagued the public as well. These antibacterial strains have been found in 27 states so far, but concerns are growing and scientists are now referring to them as “nightmare bacteria”. Antibacterial strains are killing 23,000 Americans each and every year. Roughly 10% of the people tested carry this bacteria, and of that 10%, none showed any signs or symptoms. The CDC warned this...
Mariah Swingley died in a car crash in two-thousand-fifteen at the age of 17. Now at Fire Tower coffee, they're brewing Mariah's Blend in support of continuing her anti-bullying campaign.
Octane Addictions gave one lucky fan a ride to the Big Air Bash with his favorite X-Games star, in a fire red Lamborghini.
