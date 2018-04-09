Man shot, killed by Billings Police after charging officers with knife

Update: Billings Police Chief Rich St. John confirmed the man shot in Monday morning's officer involved shooting died at Billings Clinic as a result from his injuries. The incident occurred at 13 N. 32nd St. in downtown Billings at the Sandra Apartments.

Chief St. John said officers responded to a call describing a man with erratic behavior who was stabbing objects or the air with a knife.

St. John said the man was yelling "God will forgive me." St. John said the officer on-scene asked the man to calm down. Officers began to position themselves in an alleyway. St. John said the man then threw three knives through a broken window at an officer, but all missed. One of the officers deployed his taser through the window, but it had no effect.

St. John said five officers entered the apartment building and positioned themselves throughout the narrow hallway.

After attempting to communicate with the man through a locked door, officers heard the deadbolt to the apartment forcefully unlock and the door opened shortly after. St. John said the man charged the officers with a knife secured to his hand with a cloth.

Two officers, side-by-side commanded the man to stop and drop the knife. The man refused and one officer discharged his taser. The second officer fired his weapon three times striking the man. St. John said it is unknown how many times he was hit.

He was later transported to Billings Clinic where he died of his injuries. St. John said he is a 29-year-old white man. The identity will not be released until the coroner conducts an autopsy.

St. John said there were no other injuries.

The two officers, Jairo Solorio and Brian Weaver, who fired their taser and firearm have been placed on administrative leave and will meet with a mental health professional before returning to duty.

Billings Police officers were involved in a shooting at N 32nd St. downtown.

Captain Kevin Iffland said BPD were the only officers involved. One man was taken to the hospital after the shooting. Iffland said his condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting occurred at 13 N 32nd St. at the Sandra Apartment building.

An investigation is underway at that location. Billings police are urging people to avoid the area if possible.

At this time, Billings Police is not releasing how many officers were involved.

Chief Rich St. John will hold a press conference at 2:00 p.m. We will have a reporter there to get new details for you.

