Octane Addictions introduces Billings fan to his hero through Big Air Bash

On Saturday night while thousands of fans flocked to Rimrock Auto Arena in Billings to check out the Big Air Bash, there was one person who came to the event in more style than anyone else.

Trevon McCuen suffers from epithelioid sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, that prevents him from getting out and doing the things that he enjoys. The X-Games fan enjoyed doing stunts in his youth, but his condition has prevented him from not only getting to do tricks, but from even leaving his house for the last three months. He had planned on attending the Big Air Bash to be able to see some of his childhood heroes, but little did he know that Octane Addictions, along with the Chase A Dream Foundation had bigger plans in store for him.

An hour before the Bash, Octane Addictions sent a fire red Lamborghini, driven all the way from Wisconsin, to Trevon's house with an escort of more than a dozen motorcycles to surprise him. And who was in the driver's seat of the Lamborghini? None other than X-Games snowmobiler Colten Moore, one of Trevon's heroes. Moore took Trevon on a ride, before bringing him to the Big Sky Bash, in the car in front of thousands of fans who gave him a standing ovation to show their support for just how hard Trevon has fought.

When asked what he thought when he heard all the noise outside of his house, Trevon wasn't sure what was going on.

"It sounded like, well we live by the airport, kind of, so we thought there was a plane landing, and then all of the sudden it was right in our yard," said Trevon. "And there was just a loud rumble. I wasn't expecting that. I kind of like came through the crowd and it was just there."

As for Octane Addictions, Trevon is a long time friend of their owner, Tyler Johnson, who set up the whole event. Johnson has helped others out before, but it was extra special being able to give his childhood friend a dream come true.

"Chase A Dream is just always bringing a kid, or someone in need and introduce them to their hero," said Johnson. "Well, [Jeremy] Twitch [Stenberg] was Trevon's hero, and Nate, and Colten Moore was as well. So best part is, why not have Colten Moore show up in a Lamborghini at your front door."

It's great to give back when you have the means. It's even better, however, to go the extra mile and make someone's dreams come true. For Octane Addictions, this was a pretty awesome sight for a fan who will never forget it.