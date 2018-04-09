NY Police Department places winter under arrest - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

NY Police Department places winter under arrest

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
A humorous picture posted by the Depew Police Department in western New York. They are tired of winter. A humorous picture posted by the Depew Police Department in western New York. They are tired of winter.
Depew, NY -

Warmer weather is in the forecast, but a cold snap last week was too much for the Depew Police Department.

The department which serves a Buffalo suburb issued an arrest notice on their Facebook page Friday. 

In the posting, the Depew Police Department shows a groundhog posing for an arrest photo.

The post says:

Dear Winter,
You are hereby placed under arrest. You have the right to remain silent and out of sight, but apparently not the ability. Any further snow you produce will be held against you in a court of law. You have the right to an attorney, but only if you turn in the groundhog that predicted six more weeks of winter. If you are willing to work with us, we are willing to look past your most recent transgressions over the course of this past week. The choice is yours. 

Sincerely, 
The Depew Police Department

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man shot, killed by Billings Police after charging officers with knife

    Man shot, killed by Billings Police after charging with knife

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:28 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:28:54 GMT

    Billings Police officers were involved in a shooting at N 32nd St. downtown.  

    Billings Police officers were involved in a shooting at N 32nd St. downtown.  

  • WANTED: Erica Pearce for Felony Escape

    WANTED: Erica Pearce for Felony Escape

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:36:48 GMT

    The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th. 

    The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th. 

  • West Rosebud Road closed to wheeled vehicles for two to three weeks

    West Rosebud Road closed to wheeled vehicles for two to three weeks

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:25:05 GMT
    This drawing shared on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page shows an example of vehicles becoming stuck in mud on West Rosebud Road.This drawing shared on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page shows an example of vehicles becoming stuck in mud on West Rosebud Road.
    This drawing shared on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page shows an example of vehicles becoming stuck in mud on West Rosebud Road.This drawing shared on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page shows an example of vehicles becoming stuck in mud on West Rosebud Road.

    Custer Gallatin National Forest closes portion of West Rosebud Road due to impassible roadway. Closure expected to last into May.

    Custer Gallatin National Forest closes portion of West Rosebud Road due to impassible roadway. Closure expected to last into May.

  • Canada town's arena focus of mourning after crash kills 15

    Canada town's arena focus of mourning after crash kills 15

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:40:53 GMT
    (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada, Saturday, April, 7, 2018. A bus en route to Nipawin, foreground, carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey ...(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada, Saturday, April, 7, 2018. A bus en route to Nipawin, foreground, carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey ...
    Canadian police say 15 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in western Canada.
    Canadian police say 15 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in western Canada.

  • Freight train derails in northeastern Montana, spills grain

    Freight train derails in northeastern Montana, spills grain

    Sunday, April 8 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-04-08 18:47:51 GMT

    WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.    

    WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.    

  • Nightmare Bacteria: What you need to know about drug-resistant bacteria

    Nightmare Bacteria: What you need to know about drug-resistant bacteria

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:52:56 GMT

    Superbugs have not only concerned scientists for several years but has also plagued the public as well. These antibacterial strains have been found in 27 states so far, but concerns are growing and scientists are now referring to them as “nightmare bacteria”.  Antibacterial strains are killing 23,000 Americans each and every year.  Roughly 10% of the people tested carry this bacteria, and of that 10%, none showed any signs or symptoms. The CDC warned this...

    Superbugs have not only concerned scientists for several years but has also plagued the public as well. These antibacterial strains have been found in 27 states so far, but concerns are growing and scientists are now referring to them as “nightmare bacteria”.  Antibacterial strains are killing 23,000 Americans each and every year.  Roughly 10% of the people tested carry this bacteria, and of that 10%, none showed any signs or symptoms. The CDC warned this...

  • Dad Honors Late Daughter with Special Coffee Blend

    Dad Honors Late Daughter with Special Coffee Blend

    Monday, April 9 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-04-09 15:06:36 GMT

    Mariah Swingley died in a car crash in two-thousand-fifteen at the age of 17. Now at Fire Tower coffee, they're brewing Mariah's Blend in support of continuing her anti-bullying campaign. 

    Mariah Swingley died in a car crash in two-thousand-fifteen at the age of 17. Now at Fire Tower coffee, they're brewing Mariah's Blend in support of continuing her anti-bullying campaign. 

  • Octane Addictions Makes Dream Come True for Local Fan

    Octane Addictions Makes Dream Come True for Local Fan

    Sunday, April 8 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-04-08 04:32:47 GMT

    Octane Addictions gave one lucky fan a ride to the Big Air Bash with his favorite X-Games star, in a fire red Lamborghini.

    Octane Addictions gave one lucky fan a ride to the Big Air Bash with his favorite X-Games star, in a fire red Lamborghini.