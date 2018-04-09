West Rosebud Road closed to wheeled vehicles for two to three we - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

West Rosebud Road closed to wheeled vehicles for two to three weeks

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
This drawing shared on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page shows an example of vehicles becoming stuck in mud on West Rosebud Road. This drawing shared on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page shows an example of vehicles becoming stuck in mud on West Rosebud Road.
RED LODGE, Mont. -

The Custer Gallatin National Forest of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that the West Rosebud Road on the Beartooth Ranger District leading to the Mystic Lake Trailhead has been closed due to impassable road conditions above Pine Grove Campground.

The closure extends from Pine Grove Campground to the end of the road and includes all Forest Service spur roads connecting to it.

The district included a crude drawing depicting the nature of the problem on their Facebook page.

The drawing shows what appears to be a car sinking in mud.

Humor aside, the CGNF explains springs have surfaced within the road creating a section of deep, muddy roadways for vehicles driving on the road.

CGNF explains that Spring weather is making the situation worse and vehicles are becoming stuck.

CGNF explains that closing the road for the next two to three weeks will address public safety concerns while also minimizing damage to the road itself while repairs are made.

“We ask the public to help us by honoring this closure at Pine Grove Campground where vehicles can safely turn around. NorthWestern Energy will have limited access to the Mystic Lake Hydro-electric power plant during this closure,” said Ken Coffin, District Ranger.

Updates on the project will be made available on the CGNF website.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • West Rosebud Road closed to wheeled vehicles for two to three weeks

    West Rosebud Road closed to wheeled vehicles for two to three weeks

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:25:05 GMT
    This drawing shared on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page shows an example of vehicles becoming stuck in mud on West Rosebud Road.This drawing shared on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page shows an example of vehicles becoming stuck in mud on West Rosebud Road.
    This drawing shared on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page shows an example of vehicles becoming stuck in mud on West Rosebud Road.This drawing shared on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page shows an example of vehicles becoming stuck in mud on West Rosebud Road.

    Custer Gallatin National Forest closes portion of West Rosebud Road due to impassible roadway. Closure expected to last into May.

    Custer Gallatin National Forest closes portion of West Rosebud Road due to impassible roadway. Closure expected to last into May.

  • “I knew I needed to help her right away" Boy saves 80 year old neighbor

    “I knew I needed to help her right away" Boy saves 80 year old neighbor

    Monday, April 9 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-04-09 15:22:54 GMT

    A local Boy Scout, named Blake, helped an elderly woman last month who fell outside of her home. It all happened on March 26. The 9-year-old was riding his bike with his younger sister McKenna, when he heard someone calling for help. Blake's neighbor, 80-year-old Sally Kommer, had fallen on the front step of her home in Great Falls and broke her leg. 

    A local Boy Scout, named Blake, helped an elderly woman last month who fell outside of her home. It all happened on March 26. The 9-year-old was riding his bike with his younger sister McKenna, when he heard someone calling for help. Blake's neighbor, 80-year-old Sally Kommer, had fallen on the front step of her home in Great Falls and broke her leg. 

  • Online fundraiser created ahead of Missoula mobile home auction

    Online fundraiser created ahead of Missoula mobile home auction

    Monday, April 9 2018 9:25 AM EDT2018-04-09 13:25:06 GMT
    GoFundMe: Save Affordable Missoula HousingGoFundMe: Save Affordable Missoula Housing

    An online fundraiser aims to pay delinquent taxes for Missoula residents ahead of a county mobile home auction set for Wednesday.

    An online fundraiser aims to pay delinquent taxes for Missoula residents ahead of a county mobile home auction set for Wednesday.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missoula man reported missing

    Missoula man reported missing

    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-08 14:46:39 GMT

    Bitterroot National Forest employees are asking for help to locate a missing Missoula man.

    Bitterroot National Forest employees are asking for help to locate a missing Missoula man.

  • WANTED: Erica Pearce for Felony Escape

    WANTED: Erica Pearce for Felony Escape

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:36:48 GMT

    The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th. 

    The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th. 

  • Nightmare Bacteria: What you need to know about drug-resistant bacteria

    Nightmare Bacteria: What you need to know about drug-resistant bacteria

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:52:56 GMT

    Superbugs have not only concerned scientists for several years but has also plagued the public as well. These antibacterial strains have been found in 27 states so far, but concerns are growing and scientists are now referring to them as “nightmare bacteria”.  Antibacterial strains are killing 23,000 Americans each and every year.  Roughly 10% of the people tested carry this bacteria, and of that 10%, none showed any signs or symptoms. The CDC warned this...

    Superbugs have not only concerned scientists for several years but has also plagued the public as well. These antibacterial strains have been found in 27 states so far, but concerns are growing and scientists are now referring to them as “nightmare bacteria”.  Antibacterial strains are killing 23,000 Americans each and every year.  Roughly 10% of the people tested carry this bacteria, and of that 10%, none showed any signs or symptoms. The CDC warned this...

  • Canada town's arena focus of mourning after crash kills 15

    Canada town's arena focus of mourning after crash kills 15

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:40:53 GMT
    (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada, Saturday, April, 7, 2018. A bus en route to Nipawin, foreground, carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey ...(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada, Saturday, April, 7, 2018. A bus en route to Nipawin, foreground, carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey ...
    Canadian police say 15 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in western Canada.
    Canadian police say 15 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in western Canada.

  • Freight train derails in northeastern Montana, spills grain

    Freight train derails in northeastern Montana, spills grain

    Sunday, April 8 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-04-08 18:47:51 GMT

    WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.    

    WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.    

  • Shots reported in Great Falls, injuries unknown

    Shots reported in Great Falls, injuries unknown

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:44:20 GMT

    KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening.  Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center.  It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...

    KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening.  Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center.  It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...

  • Octane Addictions Makes Dream Come True for Local Fan

    Octane Addictions Makes Dream Come True for Local Fan

    Sunday, April 8 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-04-08 04:32:47 GMT

    Octane Addictions gave one lucky fan a ride to the Big Air Bash with his favorite X-Games star, in a fire red Lamborghini.

    Octane Addictions gave one lucky fan a ride to the Big Air Bash with his favorite X-Games star, in a fire red Lamborghini.

  • OUTDOOR REPORT: New "Fish MT" website will help anglers

    OUTDOOR REPORT: New "Fish MT" website will help anglers

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:42:53 GMT

    With winter finally winding down many anglers will start taking to Montana's lakes and rivers, and as Winston Greely shows us in this week's outdoor report, the new "Fish MT" website is a place to visit before you head out.

    With winter finally winding down many anglers will start taking to Montana's lakes and rivers, and as Winston Greely shows us in this week's outdoor report, the new "Fish MT" website is a place to visit before you head out.