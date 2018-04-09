West Rosebud Road closed to wheeled vehicles for two to three weeks

This drawing shared on the Custer Gallatin National Forest Facebook page shows an example of vehicles becoming stuck in mud on West Rosebud Road.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that the West Rosebud Road on the Beartooth Ranger District leading to the Mystic Lake Trailhead has been closed due to impassable road conditions above Pine Grove Campground.

The closure extends from Pine Grove Campground to the end of the road and includes all Forest Service spur roads connecting to it.

The district included a crude drawing depicting the nature of the problem on their Facebook page.

The drawing shows what appears to be a car sinking in mud.

Humor aside, the CGNF explains springs have surfaced within the road creating a section of deep, muddy roadways for vehicles driving on the road.

CGNF explains that Spring weather is making the situation worse and vehicles are becoming stuck.

CGNF explains that closing the road for the next two to three weeks will address public safety concerns while also minimizing damage to the road itself while repairs are made.

“We ask the public to help us by honoring this closure at Pine Grove Campground where vehicles can safely turn around. NorthWestern Energy will have limited access to the Mystic Lake Hydro-electric power plant during this closure,” said Ken Coffin, District Ranger.

Updates on the project will be made available on the CGNF website.