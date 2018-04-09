West Rosebud Road closed to wheeled vehicles for two to three weeks

Custer Gallatin National Forest closes portion of West Rosebud Road due to impassible roadway. Closure expected to last into May.
If you are not registered to vote yet and you are a resident out of Lockwood, you might want to get a move on. The community of Lockwood has a chance to determine the fate of a future high school in Lockwood.
With winter finally winding down many anglers will start taking to Montana's lakes and rivers, and as Winston Greely shows us in this week's outdoor report, the new "Fish MT" website is a place to visit before you head out.
WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.
A local Boy Scout, named Blake, helped an elderly woman last month who fell outside of her home. It all happened on March 26. The 9-year-old was riding his bike with his younger sister McKenna, when he heard someone calling for help. Blake's neighbor, 80-year-old Sally Kommer, had fallen on the front step of her home in Great Falls and broke her leg.
An online fundraiser aims to pay delinquent taxes for Missoula residents ahead of a county mobile home auction set for Wednesday.
KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening. Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...
Bitterroot National Forest employees are asking for help to locate a missing Missoula man.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th.
Superbugs have not only concerned scientists for several years but has also plagued the public as well. These antibacterial strains have been found in 27 states so far, but concerns are growing and scientists are now referring to them as “nightmare bacteria”. Antibacterial strains are killing 23,000 Americans each and every year. Roughly 10% of the people tested carry this bacteria, and of that 10%, none showed any signs or symptoms. The CDC warned this...
Octane Addictions gave one lucky fan a ride to the Big Air Bash with his favorite X-Games star, in a fire red Lamborghini.
