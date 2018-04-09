Dad Honors Late Daughter with Special Coffee Blend

Mariah Swingley died in a car crash in two-thousand-fifteen at the age of 17. Now at Fire Tower coffee they're brewing Mariah's Blend in support of continuing her anti-bullying campaign.

A crusader to spread kindness, before her death Mariah had a Facebook page, Niceness Is Priceless, promoting anti-bullying. In an effort to keep his daughter's memory and passion alive, Jeff Swingley teamed up with fire tower coffee in Helena to create a special coffee blend. All proceeds of Mariah's blend go towards her high school's anti-bullying club and two annual college scholarships.

Mariah and her family bonded over their love for coffee so it was a no-brainer for Jeff to start a coffee fundraiser in her honor last year. So far over 400 bags of the blend have been sold, generating about $1,600 for each scholarship and for the club. Jeff hopes the fundraiser will inspire other acts of kindness, and help form other anti-bullying clubs in more schools in the area.

He says he thinks all of this would have put a big smile on his daughter's face.