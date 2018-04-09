Malmstrom AFB Award

Malmstrom Air Force Base just recognized 3 service members on winning the 2017 Nuclear Deterrence Operations award. The award recognizes the accomplishments of airmen who make the greatest contribution and difference to the nuclear and missile operations field.

This annual award is highly competitive, placing airmen against not only those in their own squadron, but against others in their career field across the nation.

As Assistant Director of Operations, Major Jared Miller played a pivotal role in earning this years award,"...definitely the running down of the people element; of ensuring that all of our organizations here on base are talking to each other and understanding their needs and what we can do to make the whole operation run smoother."

1st Lt. James Kegyes also commented on his role saying, "Primarily at my point in my career, that’s by pulling alert and continuing my training and ensuring that my crew partner is trained as well; so that we’re able to adequately perform the duties that are required of us."

Major Miller and 1st Lt. Kegyes mentioned how important education was in their success, but more importantly, the support of the base and that of their family and friends.

This is a huge honor for not only the Airmen who won the award but Malmstrom Air Force Base itself. We’re proud and confident in the ability of our troops here in Big Sky Country and looking forward to the accomplishments and success' yet to come.