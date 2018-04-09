YOUR HEALTH: Autism Awareness month helps spread autism education

With winter finally winding down many anglers will start taking to Montana's lakes and rivers, and as Winston Greely shows us in this week's outdoor report, the new "Fish MT" website is a place to visit before you head out.
If you are not registered to vote yet and you are a resident out of Lockwood, you might want to get a move on. The community of Lockwood has a chance to determine the fate of a future high school in Lockwood.
WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th.
KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening. Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...
An online fundraiser aims to pay delinquent taxes for Missoula residents ahead of a county mobile home auction set for Wednesday.
One person is dead and another hospitalized after a crash in Gallatin County.
A Washington state woman is suing an Idaho fertility doctor after discovering through an online ancestry website that the man had secretly fathered her child.
The remains of a gunner whose plane crashed in the Pacific Ocean during World War II have been identified and returned to his sister in Ohio after 73 years.
BROOKFIELD, Ohio - An Ohio man is facing domestic violence charges after an incident with his live-in girlfriend. The woman told police she was driving her boyfriend home when the couple got into an argument. She said her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenneth Evans, repeatedly pushed her head as she was driving, then at one point hit her in the face with a pizza.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park is in the midst of hiring up to 400 summer employees to staff up before tourists flock to the park.
ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A crude oil spill from the Keystone Pipeline in South Dakota last November has turned out to be nearly twice as big as first reported.
A New Jersey jury has ruled against Johnson and Johnson, awarding $30 million to a man who was diagnosed with cancer after decades of using talcum powder. His wife was awarded $7 million in damages.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is on a two-day tour of Iowa as he campaigns for the state's Democratic attorney general and tests the waters for a possible 2020 presidential run.
A Minnesota woman who has had her license taken away several times for drunk driving was arrested in Illinois Monday night after officers found her intoxicated at a gas station, with an open bottle of whiskey, trying to fill her tank up with kerosene.
A Washington woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com.
Octane Addictions gave one lucky fan a ride to the Big Air Bash with his favorite X-Games star, in a fire red Lamborghini.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate Erica Pearce. Pearce walked away from the Passages Community Corrections Program in Billings on Saturday, April 7th.
Bitterroot National Forest employees are asking for help to locate a missing Missoula man.
The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the 1900 block of 2nd Ave. N when the driver lost control and hit a power pole.
Firefighter finds 50 caliber bullet shot through the exterior and interior walls of his home.
WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.
A pro-gun rally brought together dozens of people in the Magic city.
