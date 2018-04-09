YOUR HEALTH: Autism Awareness month helps spread autism educatio - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

YOUR HEALTH: Autism Awareness month helps spread autism education

Posted: Updated:
By CNN

More than 3 million Americans live with an autism spectrum disorder.
That's why April is now the month to bring awareness and education to people about autism.
Mary Maloney has more in your health segment. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • YOUR HEALTH: Autism Awareness month helps spread autism education

    YOUR HEALTH: Autism Awareness month helps spread autism education

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:49:00 GMT
    More than 3 million Americans live with an autism spectrum disorder. That's why April is now the month to bring awareness and education to people about autism. Mary Maloney has more in your health segment. 
    More than 3 million Americans live with an autism spectrum disorder. That's why April is now the month to bring awareness and education to people about autism. Mary Maloney has more in your health segment. 

  • OUTDOOR REPORT: New "Fish MT" website will help anglers

    OUTDOOR REPORT: New "Fish MT" website will help anglers

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:42:53 GMT

    With winter finally winding down many anglers will start taking to Montana's lakes and rivers, and as Winston Greely shows us in this week's outdoor report, the new "Fish MT" website is a place to visit before you head out.

    With winter finally winding down many anglers will start taking to Montana's lakes and rivers, and as Winston Greely shows us in this week's outdoor report, the new "Fish MT" website is a place to visit before you head out.

  • Registration to vote on bond to build high school in Lockwood ends Monday

    Registration to vote on bond to build high school in Lockwood ends Monday

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-09 01:02:12 GMT

    If you are not registered to vote yet and you are a resident out of Lockwood, you might want to get a move on. The community of Lockwood has a chance to determine the fate of a future high school in Lockwood.

    If you are not registered to vote yet and you are a resident out of Lockwood, you might want to get a move on. The community of Lockwood has a chance to determine the fate of a future high school in Lockwood.

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • YOUR HEALTH: Autism Awareness month helps spread autism education

    YOUR HEALTH: Autism Awareness month helps spread autism education

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:49:00 GMT
    More than 3 million Americans live with an autism spectrum disorder. That's why April is now the month to bring awareness and education to people about autism. Mary Maloney has more in your health segment. 
    More than 3 million Americans live with an autism spectrum disorder. That's why April is now the month to bring awareness and education to people about autism. Mary Maloney has more in your health segment. 

  • Shots reported in Great Falls, injuries unknown

    Shots reported in Great Falls, injuries unknown

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:44 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:44:20 GMT

    KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening.  Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center.  It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...

    KFBB is receiving reports of shots fired in Great Falls Sunday evening.  Just before 9:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired on the 500 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast in Great Falls, near the Walmart Shopping Center.  It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured, or if there is a suspect. Neighbors in the area tell our reporter on scene they heard at least a gunshot, but thought it was from their TV, until they saw approximately 14 police cars swarm the area. An ...

  • OUTDOOR REPORT: New "Fish MT" website will help anglers

    OUTDOOR REPORT: New "Fish MT" website will help anglers

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:42:53 GMT

    With winter finally winding down many anglers will start taking to Montana's lakes and rivers, and as Winston Greely shows us in this week's outdoor report, the new "Fish MT" website is a place to visit before you head out.

    With winter finally winding down many anglers will start taking to Montana's lakes and rivers, and as Winston Greely shows us in this week's outdoor report, the new "Fish MT" website is a place to visit before you head out.

    •   

  • Most Popular